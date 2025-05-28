Five DC Power Football Club Players Called up to Respective National Teams

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Five Power FC players will travel overseas to represent their respective national teams on the international stage. Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino (Australia), midfielders Charlie Estcourt (Wales) Jennifer Cudjoe (Ghana) and defenders Claire Constant (Haiti) and Amber DiOrio (Puerto Rico).

All players reporting for national team duty will be unavailable for Power FC starting on Sunday, May 26 and through DC Power Football Club's final match of the inaugural season on the road against Lexington SC on Saturday, May 31. at Lexington Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Aquino will be available for the Australian Women's National Team in their friendlies against Argentina on Friday, May 30 and Monday, Jun. 2. Cudjoe will appear with Ghana against Ivory Coast on Friday, May 30 and Tuesday, Jun. 3. Estcourt will lead Wales in their fixture against Italy on Tuesday, Jun. 3. Constant will appear with Haiti versus Canada on Saturday, May 31 and Tuesday Jun. 3. DiOrio will be available for Puerto Rico on Wednesday, May 28 and Saturday, May 31 against Guatemala.

"While unfortunate to be without five key players for Power FC's final match of the Spring season, national team callups give other players the opportunity to step up in their teammates absence and make a lasting impression as we approach the offseason," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said."







