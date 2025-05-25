Power FC Drops Match to Tampa Bay Sun FC, 2-0

May 25, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







Tampa Bay Sun FC (12-6-10, 46 PTS) 2 vs 0 Power FC (5-14-8, 23 PTS)

Saturday, May 24

Riverfront Stadium

Player Notes

Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino was recognized as the Agile Defensive Player of the Match. In her eighth straight start, Aquino recorded five saves and two clearances for Power FC.

Defender and captain Claire Constant was a force to be reckoned with on DC Power Football Club's back line. Constant logged nine clearances through 90 minutes of play.

Defender Susanna Fitch appeared in her 27th-consecutive start for Power FC, a club high.

Match Notes

Power FC moved to 0-3-1 all-time against Tampa Bay Sun FC

DC Power Football Club played its fourth match in club history against Tampa Bay.

Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Anna Bagley (Myra Konte 62'), Madison Murnin (Amber DiOrio 45'), Claire Constant, Madison Wolfbauer, Susanna Fitch, Katie Duong, Emily Colton (Jennifer Cudjoe 90+2 ¬Â²), Yuuka Kurosaki (Carleigh Frilles 33'), Gianna Gourley and Loza Abera.

Unused Substitutes: Adelaide Gay, Alex Kirnos and Charlie Estcourt.

Head Coach: Phil Nana

________________________________________________________________________________

Tampa Bay Sun FC Lineup: Vivianne Bessette, Jordyn Listro, Natasha Flint, Jade Moore (Gabby Provenzano 69'), Cecilie Floe Nielsen, Brook Hendrix, Carlee Giammona (Parker Goins 69'), Victoria Haugen (Erika Tymrak 80 ¬Â²), Paige Almendariz (Jordan Zade 69'), Sydney Schneider (Ashley Orkus 9') and Sydny Nasello.

Unused Substitutes:, Hannah Keane and Ashley Clark.

Head Coach: Denise Schilte-Brown

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Interim Head Coach Phil Nana

On the overall results against Tampa Bay...

"It was a tough game," Nana said. "The players tried their best, we just came up second best tonight. We seemed a bit tired and they seemed more fresh and more energetic than us. Sometimes that's part of the game."

On Morgan Aquino's presence in goal...

"She's played incredibly well and led incredibly well so very happy with her," Nana said. "It's unfortunate to get two goals scored on her because it's not a reflection of the type of game she had."

On Claire Constant's performance on the back line...

"Claire played extremely well as usual, always the anchor in the back line," Nana said. "They overloaded a lot centrally and put us in situations where they played direct and Claire was our last line of defense and she did the best she could do. Again, the result's unfortunate but it's not for the lack of trying or for the lack of effort."

On the game plan ahead of Power FC's final match of the season against Lexington...

"Going into Lexington, getting some rest because it's a short week for us and you can see the lack of rest is daunting, especially this part of the season," Nana said. "The girls were tired, they were exhausted. Get some reprieve, a couple of games to recover and then go to Lexington and look to get a win to close up the season."

Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino

On the match results against Tampa Bay...

"We're all a little bit disappointed," Aquino said. "We know what we can do on the pitch and today we were just outplayed. For a lot of us girls, it's our last game as a team for the season and we were hoping for a little bit more and to go out with our heads held high."

On Power FC's significant progress since the start of the season...

"It's just about controlling what we can control," Aquino said. "Also knowing that we have to forget about the things we can't control and put on a performance each week for each other that we're proud of."

On the key focus heading into the upcoming season...

"Our main goal is to make the top four in the finals but putting on performances week in and week out that we're proud of," Aquino said. "Just playing for each other, playing as a team and with that desire to win each week."







