Carolina Ascent Clinches #1 Seed in Final Home Match

May 17, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- In a historic finish to a groundbreaking inaugural season, Carolina Ascent FC secured the #1 seed in the USL Super League with a tie in their final home game, earning the coveted USL Players' Shield.3324225512445

With the tie, Ascent not only claimed the best regular-season record across the league but also guaranteed home-field advantage heading into the playoffs. Charlotte fans won't have to wait long to keep the momentum going -- the USL Super League Playoff kicks off in Charlotte on June 8.

"I am proud of our players, proud of our sporting staff, proud of our front office, and proud of our owner and investor groups. All of these people have worked tirelessly and have collaborated to play their part in this monumental moment," said Head Coach Philip Poole. "While we know we still have a lot of work to do, I am proud that we have delivered a trophy and more opportunities for our beloved fans to support us at home during the playoffs right here at American Legion Memorial Stadium."

The Players' Shield is awarded to the team with the best overall record in the regular season. Carolina Ascent's journey to the top has solidified the team's place as a force in women's professional soccer.

USL Playoff tickets start at $20 and are available at CarolinaAscent.com.







USL Super League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.