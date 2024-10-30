United Soccer League, Boise Pro Soccer Set to Bring Professional Soccer to Treasure Valley

October 30, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Boise Pro Soccer News Release







BOISE, Idaho & TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL), in partnership with Boise Pro Soccer, announced today their intent to bring professional men's and women's soccer to Idaho's Treasure Valley, marking a historic milestone for the region.

On Oct. 30, Boise Pro Soccer secured the winning bid in a public auction for a 27-acre site at Expo Idaho. Pending execution of the bid and lease with Ada County over the next 90 days, Boise Pro Soccer plans to transform the Expo Idaho Phase 2 site into a dynamic sports and entertainment hub, hosting various community and entertainment events. The new soccer-focused, mixed-use stadium will become home to a men's team in USL League One and a women's team in the USL Super League.

"We are thrilled to welcome Idaho's Treasure Valley to professional soccer," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy CEO & Chief Real Estate Officer. "With a deeply committed and experienced ownership group, a new state-of-the-art facility at the Sports Park at Expo Idaho, and a history of excellence in youth soccer, Boise is well-positioned to establish flagship teams during this transformative moment in American soccer. This new club will not only serve as a source of pride for Boise and Ada County but also elevate the community's thriving sports culture and support the region's rapid growth."

Boise Pro Soccer is led by an accomplished ownership group, combining local roots with extensive experience in professional and collegiate sports, real estate development, and philanthropy:

Brad Stith, a Boise native and former NBA executive, has successfully launched multiple USL expansion teams across the U.S. He also serves on the boards of the Ada County Boys and Girls Club, University of Idaho's CBE Business Advisory and University of Oregon's Warsaw Sports Business Center.

Steve Patterson brings more than 35 years of leadership in the NFL, NBA, NHL, and college athletics. He has built championship teams and overseen the development of stadiums and arenas across the country.

David Wali, a long-time Boise resident, is a prominent real estate developer and entrepreneur.

Bill Taylor, a Treasure Valley neuroradiologist, currently serves as Vice Chair for U.S. Youth Soccer and recently completed a 3-year term as Vice President of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

"Given soccer's incredible growth trajectory in the United States, it's time that Boise - one of America's fastest growing, most passionate and beautiful sports cities - joins the movement with its own professional teams," said Stith, CEO of Boise Pro Soccer. "With games broadcast on the ESPN, CBS Sports and NBC Peacock family of networks, our club will add to Boise's national spotlight, displaying the hard work, resilience, diversity, innovation, pride and grit that our tremendous community is known for. Soccer unites people and we'll write this new chapter for Idaho professional sports together."

In the coming months, Boise Pro Soccer will gather community input to shape the club's identity, including team names, brand colors, and matchday experience. Fans are encouraged to get involved by visiting boiseprosoccer.com and signing up for updates, and by following on social media on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.