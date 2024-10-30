DC Power FC Announces Schedule Changefor December 14 Match against Lexington SC
October 30, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
DC Power FC News Release
DC Power FC has today announced a schedule change for its match against Lexington SC in Lexington, KY on Dec. 14, 2024. The match, previously scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, will now officially kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 14, 2024.
