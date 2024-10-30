DC Power FC Announces Schedule Changefor December 14 Match against Lexington SC

October 30, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







DC Power FC has today announced a schedule change for its match against Lexington SC in Lexington, KY on Dec. 14, 2024. The match, previously scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, will now officially kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 14, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.