Lexington Sporting Club USL Super League Game Time Changed

October 30, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington, KY- Lexington SC has today announced a schedule change for its match against DC Power FC in Lexington, KY on Dec. 14, 2024. The match, previously scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, will now officially kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 14, 2024.

If you are interested in Lexington SC ticketing opportunities, please call (859) 201-3932.

For more information about Lexington Sporting Club and its upcoming initiatives, please visit www.lexsporting.com.

