Lexington Sporting Club USL Super League Game Time Changed
October 30, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
Lexington, KY- Lexington SC has today announced a schedule change for its match against DC Power FC in Lexington, KY on Dec. 14, 2024. The match, previously scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, will now officially kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 14, 2024.
If you are interested in Lexington SC ticketing opportunities, please call (859) 201-3932.
For more information about Lexington Sporting Club and its upcoming initiatives, please visit www.lexsporting.com.
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from October 30, 2024
- Lexington Sporting Club USL Super League Game Time Changed - Lexington Sporting Club
- DC Power FC Announces Schedule Changefor December 14 Match against Lexington SC - DC Power FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington Sporting Club USL Super League Game Time Changed
- Lexington SC Continues Winning Ways in Revenge Match against Fort Lauderdale United
- Lexington SC Continues Road Trip at Fort Lauderdale United
- Lexington SC Kicks off Lengthy Road Trip at Spokane Zephyr FC
- Lexington Sporting Club USL Super League Team to Wear Pink Kits Sponsored by the UK Markey Cancer Center in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month