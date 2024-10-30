Dallas Trinity FC Ownership Wins Visit Dallas Can-Do Spirit Award

October 30, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS, Texas - Dallas Trinity FC's ownership group, The Neil Family, was recognized as a recipient of Visit Dallas' inaugural Can-Do Spirit Award, the organization announced yesterday at its annual meeting.

"Based on the success of our brand launch earlier this spring, we introduced the Can-Do Spirit Awards, which celebrates local visionaries who embody a Maverick, Can-Do Spirit," said Craig Davis, President and CEO of Visit Dallas. "The community identified over 100 nominations and submitted more than 1,600 votes."

The awards are built on Visit Dallas' five brand pillars:

- A diverse community of people - a rich tapestry of cultures

- Creative culinary influence - our unique recipe

- Arts and entertainment - an unwavering commitment

- Future-facing innovative audacity - a bold city that takes big swings

- Iconic sports culture - locally revered, globally recognized

The full list of Can-Do Spirit Award winners can be seen below:

- The Neil Family, Dallas Trinity FC

- Anga L. Sanders, FEED Oak Cliff

- Chef Amber Williams, Le Rouge Cuisine Food Co.

- Jess Garland, Performing Artist

- Elizabeth Wattley, Forest Forward

"On behalf of my entire family, we are incredibly honored to be recognized as inaugural Can-Do Spirit Award winners by Visit Dallas," said Dallas Trinity FC Chief Executive Officer Jim Neil. "Alongside the other winners of this award, our family and club are proud to represent and contribute to the hard working values that makes Dallas such an amazing city, and we look forward to Dallas Trinity FC continuing to build on our impact within our local community."

For the full release from the Visit Dallas Annual Meeting and inaugural Can-Do Spirit Awards, please click here: Visit Dallas Annual Meeting Celebrates Record Growth and Visionary Initiatives for the Future.

