Fernandez Goal Pushes Sporting JAX to Win Against KC Current II

Published on September 19, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting JAX squared off in an exhibition friendly Friday night, taking down Kansas City Current II, 1-0.

Things looked a bit different this matchweek, with a unique opponent on a unique night. Fans entered Hodges Stadium full of anticipation, excited to see their home squad take on the first Second Team ever launched in American women's soccer, a true benchmark of the game's growth in recent years.

Things got off to an even start, with both teams playing physically. Sporting JAX had a litany of chances, but nothing ultimately went their way. These included a pair of shots from Sophia Boman, along with an incredible chance for Meg Hughes, with the shot going wide.

"They showed toughness and we had to try and match that," Balaam recalled. "We had to change some things at halftime and were looking for a positive response.

Despite the physical play of Kansas City, Sporting JAX continued to press throughout the first half. With the match being a friendly, it gave fans and technical staff alike a chance to see some quality playing time from players who don't always get many minutes.

This included Zara Siassi, who got to take the pitch where she played her college ball; as a pro this time. The former Osprey got her first professional minutes at her old digs, contributing to the strong defensive performance.

In the 62nd minute, another substitution occurred. With frequent player swaps being commonplace in matches like these, one likely wouldn't expect what came next. Just one minute after entering the match, Andrea Fernandez found magic and gave Sporting JAX a 1-0 lead.

After playing collegiately at Flagler College, the area has become a second home for the Spaniard. This comfort, combined with an electric playing style, has led to Fernandez being poised to break out and help the team offensively.

"I feel amazing; I live for the goals," Fernanez said. "I feel like I'm home [and] I just want to say thank you to these people coming to watch us."

The pitfall of Sporting JAX's season so far has been a failure to protect leads. Scoring hasn't been an issue, but finishing games has. This wasn't the case Friday, though, as Sporting JAX fought hard to maintain the shutout and secure their first-ever victory at home, 1-0.

A large part of this late defensive effort came via goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks, who entered after halftime in relief of Jamie Gerstenberg. This was the first action that the Michigan State product had seen since the season-opening loss to DC Power FC. A series of aggressive saves helped secure a collective clean sheet, another first in club history.

Another highlight from the second half was the Sporting JAX debut for the team's newest signing, Libby Smith. The Leicester native contributed quality minutes, not taking long before firing off her first shot. She acknowledged that adjustment will be needed to embrace this new role, but felt good overall after her first appearance on the First Coast.

"[The game's] more transitional than back in England," Smith said. "I've played a lot of different styles in my career so far, so I don't think I'll find it too hard to adapt."

Following the confidence boost, Sporting JAX will hit the road for three straight road fixtures in the Gainbridge Super League. While one may think a weekend of rest prior would be the way to go, Balaam pointed out the benefits of Friday's match.

"We've got to make sure we continue to improve our depth," Balaam said. "We've got to keep people prepared, mentally and physically, and I think this was a great opportunity to do that."

Sporting JAX returns to Hodges Stadium on October 18th against Tampa Bay Sun FC to celebrate Soccer For All. Kickoff takes place at 7:30 PM, and tickets can be purchased at sportingjax.com/tickets or by calling (904) 863-KICK.







