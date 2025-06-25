2024/25: A Season of Firsts

June 25, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







In a season marked by firsts, Carolina Ascent's inaugural campaign in the USL Super League was nothing short of historic. From record-breaking crowds to groundbreaking moments on and off the field, 2024/25 became a foundation year filled with pride, promise, and unforgettable memories.

Join us as we look back on the moments that made our first year one to remember.

AUGUST 17, 2024: THE FIRST GAME

Carolina Ascent kicked off the USL Super League Inaugural Season hosting DC Power FC on August 17, 2024. American Legion Memorial Stadium welcomed a league-record 10,553 fans. Carolina Ascent opened the scoring with the first USL Super League goal in the 28th minute from Vicky Bruce. Carolina Ascent went on to win 1-0, giving goalkeeper Meagan McClelland the first clean sheet in league history. Fans were treated to celebratory fireworks, setting the tone for an exciting first season ahead.

SEPTEMBER 6, 2024: THE FIRST MULTI-GOAL GAME

Carolina Ascent became the first team in USL Super League history to score at least two goals in a match on September 6, 2024. Renee Guion scored the league's first olimpico goal, striking from the corner in the 25th minute. Defender #7 Jill Aguilera added her first goal of the season in the 69th minute, serving as the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory against Fort Lauderdale United FC.

OCTOBER 19, 2024: THE YOUNGEST TO EVER DO IT

At just 14 years, 198 days old, Stella Spitzer became the youngest player to appear in a professional match in the United States. The teenager subbed on in 90th minute stoppage time to make history. Carolina Ascent won the game 2-0 against Brooklyn FC, extending their unbeaten streak to eight games to begin the season.

Spitzer's historic appearance signified Carolina Ascent's vision to develop young players within their academy system. Alongside Spitzer, B Hylton, Jaida McGrew, and Maria Tapia all made their professional debuts while on USL Academy contracts this season.

FEBRUARY 15, 2025: THE START OF SPRING

After posting a 5-3-6 record in the Fall, Carolina Ascent returned to the pitch on February 15 following the winter break. In cold conditions at American Legion Memorial Stadium, Carolina Ascent defeated Lexington SC 2-1.

New additions Riley Parker and Jenna Butler made their first appearances for the team and Mia Corbin scored her first of many to come in the Spring.

APRIL 12, 2025: THE YOUNGEST TO SCORE

In a dominant Carolina Ascent 5-0 victory against Brooklyn FC, B Hylton became the club's youngest goal scorer. Hylton, who cleaned up a rebound in the 81st minute, secured her first professional goal at 17 years, 352 days old.

A historic moment for the organization, Hylton is truly "one of our own", having become the first USL Academy signing in team history. Hylton is the second youngest goal scorer in league history, just behind Dallas' Sealey Strawn.

APRIL 26, 2025: CLINCHING THE FIRST PLAYOFF SPOT

With a 5-2 victory on the road at Fort Lauderdale United on April 26, Carolina Ascent won their sixth straight match and clinched the league's first playoff spot.

Mia Corbin buried her league-leading 11th and 12th goals, Audrey Harding added a pair of her own, and Sarah Troccoli notched her third of the season in the victory.

MAY 17, 2025: INAUGURAL PLAYERS' SHIELD WINNERS

A point away from capturing the league's Players' Shield as the top regular season team on May 17, Carolina Ascent got some huge moments from Eli Hutchinson and Samantha Leshnak Murphy to get a 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay Sun FC.

Eli Hutchinson opened the scoring just two minutes in, clipping a cross from Jill Aguilera into the back of the net. After Tampa made it 1-1 in the first half, the score stayed that way deep into the second half.

The most pivotal moment in the match occurred in the 63rd minute. Goalkeeper Leshnak Murphy brought down a Tampa forward inside the box, leading to a penalty kick. Tampa's ensuing penalty was denied by Leshnak Murphy, diving full stretch to her right and igniting the fans in American Legion Memorial Stadium.

The game stayed tied for the remaining 27 minutes and the draw clinched the Players' Shield for Carolina Ascent.

CAROLINA ASCENT DOMINATE POSTSEASON AWARDS

After an incredibly strong inaugural season, Carolina Ascent received numerous individual awards come season's end.

Goalkeeper Meagan McClelland earned the Golden Glove Award for the lowest goals-against average in the league, while Aguilera picked up the Golden Playmaker Award for her league-leading seven assists.

Captain Taylor Porter earned the title of "Iron Woman"", being one of four players in the Super League to play every minute.

Carolina Ascent was tied for the most selections in the league to the All-League Teams, featuring three players on the first team and one to the second team.

Lastly, Aguilera took away Defender of the Year honors while head coach Philip Poole picked up the Coach of the Year award.







USL Super League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.