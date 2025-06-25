Lexington Sporting Club Announces 2025 Roster Updates for Gainbridge Super League Team
June 25, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
Lexington, Ky. - As Lexington Sporting Club looks ahead to the 2025/2026 season in the Gainbridge Super League, the club has announced key roster changes reflecting its evolving strategic vision. Several players from the 2024/2025 squad will not be returning, as the club focuses on building a team aligned with its competitive goals for the upcoming season.
Departing Players:
Lexington SC thanks the following players for their dedication and contributions during the 2024/2025 campaign. Each has played a valuable role in the club's journey, and we extend our best wishes for their continued success:
Jennifer Aalbue
Kate Doyle
Courtney Jones
Elysia Laramie
Julie Mackin
Marykate McGuire
Libby Moore
Madi Parsons
Sydney Shepherd
Bridgette Skiba
Cori Sullivan
Tai Tolleson
Autumn Weeks
Claire Winter
Grace Wisnewski
Additionally, Madi Parsons and Courtney Jones have been extended an invitation to attend preseason camp ahead of the season.
Lexington Sporting Club remains committed to building a roster that reflects both its competitive ambitions and its deep ties to the Central Kentucky community. Supporters can stay up to date with roster news and team developments by visiting www.lexsporting.com and following the club on social media.
