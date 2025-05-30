Power FC Closes Inaugural Season on the Road against Lexington SC

May 30, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington, KY - DC Power Football Club (5-14-8, 23 PTS) wraps up its Spring slate on Saturday, May 31 against Lexington SC (4-18-5, 17 PTS) at Lexington Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Coming off its 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday, May 24 on the road, Power FC approaches Lexington with a winning hunger, looking to pick up three final points on the road and leave a lasting impression heading into the offseason.

"The biggest thing for us is ending on a high note," interim head coach Phil Nana said. "Though we're not playing for the playoffs, we're just playing for each other and for pride. We still play with a lot of pressure. For this final game, I don't want us to play with that pressure. I want us to just play, find that flow state and have fun."

Five key players will be unavailable for Power FC's side due to international callups. Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino (Australia), midfielders Jennifer Cudjoe (Ghana), Charlie Estcourt (Wales), defenders Claire Constant (Haiti) and Amber DiOrio (Puerto Rico) will be overseas playing with their respective national teams.

Although the absence of national duty players is a loss for Power FC's rotation, it gives others the opportunity to gain experience and make an impact. Nana depends on his entire available roster to leave it all on the pitch one last time, confident in each player's abilities to buy into the club's tactics and game model to wrap up the season.

"It's a good opportunity for players to step up and a good opportunity for us to rotate the roster," Nana said. "It shouldn't change too much with what we're trying to do and how we want to achieve success in the game."

Scouting Lexington SC

Led by Interim Head Coach Sam Stockley, Lexington sits six points below Power FC in the league standings. DC Power Football Club is 1-2-0 all-time against Lexington.

Power FC looks to even the standings after their last matchup against Lexington in their Spring home opener on Sunday, Mar. 9. Forward Loza Abera's 85th-minute strike to trim Lexington's league came too late in the game, resulting in a 1-2 loss at home. Since, Lexington has evolved into a new team, one looking to shorten the gap at the bottom of the standings and finish strong at home.

"We're the team that's right above them, we're not too different in points or too far off in results," Nana said. "I'm sure we'll see a vibrant, brave and ambitious Lexington team which a very hard team to stop when they believe they can win. For us, it will be a matter of sticking to our principles and what we work on tactically this week, being able to execute."

"Where to Watch

DC Power Football Club's season finale against Lexington SC will be broadcast on Peacock TV at 7:00 p.m. ET.

"I know that we've made the club proud in the way that we left it all out there," Nana said. "Things didn't go our way but it's not for the lack of trying. I'm very, very proud, very happy and thankful to be in this position."







