Lexington Sporting Club Announces Returning Players for 2025-2026 Gainbridge Super League Season
June 26, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is excited to announce the return of several key players to its women's team for the 2025-2026 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval. These returning athletes were instrumental in laying the foundation during the club's inaugural season and will continue to shape its competitive identity in year two.
The following players will return for the upcoming season:
Shea Moyer
Natalie Higgins
Nicole Vernis
Trinity Watson
Maddy Perez
Hannah Richardson
NaYeong Shin
Hannah White
With a strong core returning, Lexington SC is focused on building consistency and momentum heading into the new season. The club will announce additional roster updates, and exciting staff update details in the coming days.
