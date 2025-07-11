Brooklyn FC Signs Bre Norris Ahead of 2025/26 Season

July 11, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women has signed goalkeeper Breanna "Bre" Norris for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval.

Norris, 22, joins from Angel City FC, where she spent the first half of 2025 after a record-setting collegiate career. She played four seasons at the University of Portland and set program records for career saves (279) and shutouts (36). She earned WCC Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2023 and 2024 and appeared on the Mac Hermann Trophy watchlist her senior season.

"I'm looking forward to getting to work in Brooklyn," Norris said. "I've always been drawn to competitive, team-first environments, and that's the energy I felt from this club right away."

Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are on sale now at Maimonides Park in Coney Island. Single-match tickets, fall plans, suites, and group outings are also available. Season ticket members enjoy the best pricing, premium seats to all 14 regular season home matches, and exclusive perks including warm-up access, player meet & greets, and a member gift. Visit SeatGeek to purchase or email tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com for more information.







