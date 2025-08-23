Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Returning Players Ahead of 2025/26 Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC announced today the return of 10 players from its inaugural roster ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. Following a run to the league's first-ever Final, the club brings back a strong core of talent as it looks to build on last year's success in year two.

#3 - Sheyenne Allen - Defender

#5 - Laveni Vaka - Defender

#7 - Nia Christopher - Forward

#11 - Sh'nia Gordon - Forward

#12 - Darya Rajaee - Midfielder

#17 - Jasmine Hamid - Forward

#20 - Kiara Locklear - Forward

#23 - Taylor Smith - Midfielder

#27 - Julia Grosso - Defender

#28 - Laurel Ansbrow - Defender

Forwards

Fort Lauderdale United enters 2025/26 with its dynamic front line intact. The attacking trio of Sh'nia Gordon (5G, 4A), Kiara Locklear (7G, 4A) and Jasmine Hamid (9G, 2A) combined for 21 goals and 10 assists during the inaugural campaign, overwhelming defenses with relentless pace and pressure. Gordon earned two Team of the Month honors, Locklear was named once, and Hamid collected three Team of the Month nods while becoming the only player in the league to win Player of the Month twice. Wing threat Nia Christopher adds creativity and finishing depth, rounding out a unit expected to rank among the most dangerous in the Gainbridge Super League.

Midfielders

Darya Rajaee and Taylor Smith return as the lone holdovers in the midfield group. The pair combined for 45 starts and 3,982 minutes last season, bringing invaluable experience and composure to a retooled midfield. Their leadership and consistency will be central as Fort Lauderdale pushes for another deep postseason run.

Defenders

The Fort Lauderdale back line returns four productive pieces from its inaugural season. Laurel Ansbrow - despite signing with Boston Legacy in the offseason - is back in South Florida on loan and was a crucial part of the run to the Final, playing every minute of all 17 matches she featured in after arriving midseason. All-League Second Team selection Laveni Vaka, still rehabbing a season-ending knee injury suffered in March, is expected to play a key role in the second half of the campaign. Outside backs Julia Grosso and Sheyenne Allen each provided reliable minutes in year one and will look to build on their contributions as the defensive unit takes shape for 2025/26.

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United opens the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season on August 23 in a home matchup with Lexington SC at Beyond Bancard Field. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10. The direct link to watch the match can be found here.

