Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Sporting JAX, 2-0

Published on November 8, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (3-5-1, 10 points) fell to Sporting JAX (4-3-3, 15 points), 2-0 on Saturday night at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match had an attendance of 1,983 fans as the club celebrated Veterans Day with "Salute to Service."

Jacksonville got on the board early with a goal first thanks to defender Paige Kenton in the 5th minute of play. While Dallas continued to battle, Jacksonville would extend their lead in the 23rd minute on a goal by forward Ashlyn Puerta to take the two-goal lead into halftime.

In the 71st minute, Dallas would go down to 10 players after defender Maya McCutcheon was sent off with a red card. Dallas would ultimately fall to Jacksonville, 2-0.

DAL beat JAX in total shots (16-15) but JAX had more shots on target (8-4), in addition to JAX winning the time-of-possession battle (51% to 49%).

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC currently sits in 8th place in the Gainbridge Super League standings.

DTFC now has a record of 2-2-0 at home this season.

Dallas is now 1-1-0 all-time against JAX; they won 1-0 on Sept. 6 and face off again on March 22.

Goalkeeper Sam Estrada made her first start of the 2025/26 season in net vs. JAX.

15 players saw action for Dallas against Jacksonville.

COMING UP: ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC travels to the Pacific Northwest to take on Spokane Zephyr FC (3-3-5, 14 points) on Saturday, Nov. 15 from ONE Spokane Stadium at 8:00 p.m. CST. DAL and SPK have already played twice this season (Aug. 23 and Oct. 12), with each club winning once. All matches stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach/General Manager Chris Petrucelli

On the team's effort...

"We fought really hard. There were some real positives, I thought, especially as the second half wore on. We created some chances here towards the end. I thought Rhea and Sealey brought a new energy onto the pitch."

Midfielder Gracie Brian

On the club's recent play...

"We have taken a lot of losses recently, but I know that we are going to bounce back. I know we have the talent and the effort to do that on this team. I really do think our effort has been really good. We haven't stopped fighting and that's really important to see in a team."

Forward Allie Thornton

On moving on from the loss...

"I thought that we played really well, our collective effort was great, and we worked really hard. We made a lot of good chances. We will watch film and move forward to figure out what we need to improve on to get the three points on the road next week."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 8, 2025

Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Sporting JAX, 2-0 - Dallas Trinity FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.