Gio Reyna Joins Fort Lauderdale United Ownership Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is proud to announce the addition of USMNT and Mönchengladbach soccer star Giovanni "Gio" Reyna to the club's ownership group. This strategic partnership, led by club owner Tommy Smith, brings a prominent American and international figure into the club's ownership and elevates the franchise's valuation to a remarkable $55 million.

The investment comes as Fort Lauderdale United prepares to launch its men's team at the start of the 2026 season, building momentum from its women's program and Academy teams.

Recognized as one of America's brightest young talents, Gio Reyna has an impressive list of accomplishments in his young career. He became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to reach 50 appearances with Borussia Dortmund and is the youngest goal scorer in the German Cup (DFB-Pokal). On the international stage, Reyna has been a key player for the U.S. Men's National Team, winning three

CONCACAF Nations League titles. He debuted for the USMNT a day before his 18th birthday and was named the 2020 U.S. Young Male Player of the Year.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Gio Reyna to the Fort Lauderdale United family," said Smith. " This investment not only reflects our club's immense potential but also solidifies our position in the American soccer landscape. With our strong youth program and state-of-the-art facilities, we are proud of our ability to create signature professional pathway on both the men's and women's sides. Our franchise valuation of $55 million is a testament to the hard work of our entire organization."

Reyna shared his excitement about joining the club. " What truly sold me on Fort Lauderdale United was the ownership group's comprehensive vision. They're not just creating two professional teams; they're building a complete ecosystem for player development, from the youth level all the way to the pros. Combining that with the fantastic South Florida location and state-of-the-art facilities, it became clear this was a perfect opportunity to not only invest in the club's success but also to help develop the future of American soccer."

Hassan Pinto, one of the club's investors, highlighted the group's ability to attract top-tier talent. "As a professional sporting organization, we have everything right here in Fort Lauderdale to attract world-class players," Pinto stated. "Getting a star like Gio Reyna to invest in Fort Lauderdale United further validates our mission of becoming a shining light in the development of soccer in the United States." Pinto was a member of US Soccer's Olympic Development Program with Reyna's father, three-time NCAA champion Claudio Reyna, and attended UNC with Reyna's mother, Danielle, a four-time national champion with UNC and a former member of the USWNT.

The addition of Reyna as an investor is a powerful endorsement of Fort Lauderdale's vision and its commitment to fostering soccer talent. His experience on the American youth soccer scene, combined with his significant exposure at the elite levels of international football, will provide invaluable insight and a global perspective to the club's development strategies.







