Daniela Todd Called up to Colombia U-17 National Team World Cup Training Camp

October 1, 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is proud to announce that Academy player Daniela Todd has been called up to the U-17 Colombian National Team as part of a 23-player roster for a preparation camp ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

"I am proud to commend Daniella Todd on her call-up to the U-17 Colombia National Team," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Her commitment and development have grown tremendously since her time with us, and this selection reflects her potential at the highest level."

Todd will join the Colombia National Team in training camp as the group works toward finalizing the 21-player World Cup roster, which will be announced on October 6. Colombia begins group play on October 19 against two-time champion Spain at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Salé, Morocco.







