MATCH Preview: Fort Lauderdale Closes Road Trip with Unbeaten Showdown at Lexington SC

Published on October 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (3-0-3, 12 PTS) is set to close out its three-match road trip with a midweek clash in the Bluegrass State, facing Lexington SC (2-0-5, 11 PTS) for the second time this season. The two clubs are the last remaining unbeaten teams in the Super League, and they previously met in the season opener on August 23, playing to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Beyond Bancard Field. With kick-off set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening in Lexington, Fort Lauderdale will look to cap its road swing with a statement win and keep its red-hot start rolling.

Riding a six-match unbeaten streak, Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Thursday's matchup in top form and well-rested after 12 days off. Fort Lauderdale sits second in the league standings but leads the Super League in points per match (2.0), outpacing the next closest team (1.5) by a wide margin. The club's 12 goals rank tied for second in the league, while its +5 goal differential is also second best. The team is powered by a trio of September Team of the Month selections, each at different levels of the formation. Forward Kiara Locklear leads the team with four goals (T-2nd in league), midfielder Kelli Van Treeck commands the midfield while contributing to three goals, and defender Ella Simpson anchors a strong back line. In goal, Bella Hara has been steady, allowing just two goals and recording two clean sheets over her last four matches. Fort Lauderdale will look to keep its momentum rolling and become the league's last remaining unbeaten team.

Lexington SC enters Thursday's matchup unbeaten through seven matches, though five of those have ended in draws. The club is powered by a pair of All-League First Team midfielders from last season in Addie McCain and inaugural Player of the Year Emina Ekic. Lexington has scored 12 goals so far while conceding a league-low five. The attack has been balanced, with McCain and Catherine Barry tied for second in the league in goals with four each. Former Fort Lauderdale player Tati Fung and Ekic have each recorded two assists, also tied for second in the league. Defensively, goalkeeper Kat Asman has posted four clean sheets and allowed a league-low five goals. Despite its strong start on the defensive end, Lexington will now be tested against one of the league's most explosive attacks.

Matchup History

Fort Lauderdale United FC and Lexington SC met in the opening match of the 2025/26 campaign on August 23, scoring six combined goals in an electric 3-3 draw at Beyond Bancard Field.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10. The direct link to watch the match can be found here.

Tickets

Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are officially on sale - and you won't want to miss what's coming. Be there for every tackle, every goal, and every unforgettable moment at all 11 of Fort Lauderdale United FC's action-packed home matches. New this year: the club has launched the Juniors Season Ticket - a fun and affordable way to bring the whole family into the experience. At Fort Lauderdale United, matchday isn't just about soccer; it's about making memories with your family.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.