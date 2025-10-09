Sheraton Suites Fort Lauderdale West Named Official Hotel Partner of Fort Lauderdale United FC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is proud to announce that Sheraton Suites Fort Lauderdale West has joined the club as a Founding Partner and the Official Hotel Partner for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. The hotel, operated by Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based third-party hotel operator and investor, and owned by EHP Plantation Ventures, LLC, is located just minutes away from Beyond Bancard Field.

"We're excited to welcome Sheraton Suites Fort Lauderdale West as a founding partner and our official hotel partner," said Tommy Smith, Chairman and Founder of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Their reputation for exceptional hospitality and community connection makes them an ideal teammate as we continue to build a world-class club experience."

Through this partnership, Sheraton Suites Fort Lauderdale West will activate digital engagement initiatives and in-stadium rights, signage and media around Beyond Bancard Field, strengthening the hotel's visibility among Fort Lauderdale United FC fans and visitors.

"The Sheraton Suites Fort Lauderdale West prides itself on its community engagement, and we can think of no better representative than Fort Lauderdale United FC to embody what makes our community so unique," said Tom Mulroy, General Manager of Sheraton Suites Fort Lauderdale West. "This marks our second year partnering with this phenomenal women's soccer club, and we are thrilled to continue this partnership. They have become true ambassadors for Southern Florida, and we are honored to associate with their fine organization. "Through our unique collaboration and community engagement, we are committed to sponsoring women's soccer, youth sports and fan experiences that showcase the Sheraton Suites Fort Lauderdale West as a premier partner in elevating experiences in the local community," Mulroy added. "Building awareness and inclusion with teams from around the country and nurturing the seeds for international youth and adult sports in South Florida is just one, small way for us to further engage with our neighbors and guests."

Located at 311 North University Drive in Plantation, Fla., the pet-friendly, all-suite hotel is in the center of such area attractions as Plantation Walk, Amerant Bank Arena, Nova Southeastern University, Hard Rock Stadium and Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall. Hotel amenities include a 24/7 fitness center, rooftop pool, whirlpool, club lounge floor and 7,896 square feet of flexible meeting space. Guests may dine at Community, a bar and restaurant featuring an array of American cuisine. Two-room Suites feature luxury bedding, high-speed Wi-Fi and spacious work areas.

Fort Lauderdale United harnesses the power of women's soccer to create change that extends far beyond the field. By staying rooted in community, the club works to create opportunities, foster connections and leave a lasting impact in South Florida.







