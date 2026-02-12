Trio of Carolina Ascent Players Called Back up for Puerto Rico Qualifiers

Published on February 12, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Puerto Rico Women's National Team has called up Carolina Ascent FC defender Jill Aguilera, goalkeeper Sydney Martinez, and forward Maria Tapia for the nation's upcoming CONCACAF qualifying matches.

Puerto Rico will take on Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on February 27 before facing the U.S. Virgin Islands on March 5.

All three players were also selected for Puerto Rico's previous qualifier in December, a 7-0 victory over St. Lucia. Aguilera delivered a standout performance with four goals, while Tapia recorded an assist.

Puerto Rico internationals Jill Aguilera and Maria Tapia celebrate against St. Lucia in December 2025.

Puerto Rico currently sits second in Group A, trailing Mexico on goal differential. The two sides are set to meet in the final group-stage match on April 18.

Aguilera has earned 10 international caps and scored 10 goals. Tapia receives her second senior national team call-up, while Martinez has made eight appearances for Puerto Rico.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from February 12, 2026

Trio of Carolina Ascent Players Called Back up for Puerto Rico Qualifiers - Carolina Ascent FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.