Lexington SC Adds Midfielder Darya Rajaee to Gainbridge Super League Roster

Published on February 12, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - With its eyes set on silverware in the back half of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, Lexington Sporting Club added to its midfield Thursday with the signing of Darya Rajaee.

"The culture of this club and what they are building is something special," said Rajaee. "The way they want to play the game fits my style and I'm really looking forward to growing with this group. I'm excited to get to work and push for a championship."

The 25-year-old spent the first portion of the season and the 2024/25 campaign with Fort Lauderdale United FC, just hours from her hometown of Gainesville, Florida.

She totaled 37 appearances for Fort Lauderdale and started both of the club's playoff matches a year ago, racking up nearly 2,500 minutes.

Rajaee's resume also includes stops in top-flight Germany and Portugal.

She made her professional debut with 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam in the Frauen-Bundesliga in 2023. The following year, Rajaee signed with SF Damaiense in the Campeonato Nacional Feminino before joining Fort Lauderdale.

At the collegiate level, the midfielder made 75 appearances at the University of Central Florida over five seasons, tallying five goals and nine assists. She earned two American Athletic Conference First Team All-Conference awards and was named the 2023 AAC Midfielder of the Year.

Rajaee joins Regan Steigleder, Ally Brown and Gracie Falla as LSC additions in the second half of the season.







