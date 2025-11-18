Lexington Sporting Club to Host First-Ever Teddy Bear Toss Benefiting Golisano Children's at UK

Published on November 18, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club will host its first-ever  Teddy Bear Toss  during the LSC women's match Dec. 6  vs. Spokane Zephyr FC. The event will benefit  Golisano Children's Hospital at UK, supporting pediatric patients and families across the region.

Fans attending the match are encouraged to bring a  new, unused and tagged  teddy bear or stuffed animal.  Anyone does will receive free entry  to the match as part of the club's effort to make community participation accessible and inclusive.

Upon entry, fans will be provided with gift bags for their animal, paper to write a child a short note and a ribbon to tie the bag with. This ensures that each bear thrown is kept safe and clean for donation.

The Teddy Bear Toss will take place  at halftime, when fans are invited to throw their teddy bears onto the pitch. All collected stuffed animals will be delivered directly to Golisano Children's at UK to be shared with children receiving care.

"This is the kind of initiative that reminds us why community matters," said  Emily Fields, Communications and Community Engagement at Lexington Sporting Club. "A simple gesture, like a teddy bear, can bring comfort and joy to a child facing a difficult moment. We're proud to partner with Golisano Children's Hospital at UK and bring our fans together for something that truly makes a difference."

This initiative reflects Lexington SC's ongoing commitment to building meaningful community connections and supporting organizations that serve children, families and unmet needs throughout the region.

Event Details

Date:  December 6

Opponent:  Spokane Zephyr FC

League:  Gainbridge Super League

Location:  Lexington SC Stadium

Kickoff:  2:00pm

Teddy Bear Toss:  Halftime

Free Entry:  One complimentary admission per person who brings a new, unused stuffed animal







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.