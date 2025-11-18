DC Power Football Club to Celebrate Women in Sports on November 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club today announced that their final home match of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Fall season on Friday, November 21 against Carolina Ascent FC will celebrate Women in Sports Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with tickets for the match and admission to the pre-match panel available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

"Power FC's Women in Sports night is much more than a match," Jordan Stuart, DC Power FC Club President, said. "This match celebrates the progress of women across the industry and the continued growth ahead. As the newest professional women's soccer club in D.C., we're proud to unite and empower women in athletics while inspiring future professionals. DC Power FC is excited to welcome women leaders and professionals in their respective areas to Audi Field for a night of networking, leadership and world-class women's professional soccer to close out the 2025/26 Fall home season."

The match will include a pre-match VIP panel centered around the rise of women's sports. Moderated by FOX5 anchor, reporter and Co-Host of LION Lunch Hour, Mikea Turner, the panel discussion will feature a range of women sports leaders from the DMV Area. The panel will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET located in the FanDuel Sportsbook at Audi Field. Panel admission is included with ticket purchase. Panelist information is listed below.

Jan Adams, DC Power FC Owner and CEO & Founder of JMA Solutions.

Amanda Calabrese, Sequel, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer.

Crystal Reneé Hayslett, DC Power FC Owner, Actress and Host of Keep it Positive, Sweetie (KIPS).

Michelle Price, TeamWork Online, Vice President of Business Operations.

Cay Young, D.C. United, Senior Director of Brand Marketing & Fan Experience.

In addition to speaking on The Rise of Women Sports themed panel ahead of the match, Hayslett will be recording a live episode of her KIPS podcast the following evening on Saturday, November 22 at The Theatre at Capital Turnaround. The live show will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are available for purchase at www.unionstagepresents.com/shows/keep-it-positive-sweetie-live-with-crystal-renee-hayslett/.

"It's an honor to kick off Women in Sports night and be a part of the pre-match panel," Crystal Reneé Hayslett, DC Power FC Owner, actress, and host of Keep it Positive Sweetie (KIPS), said. "The surge of women in sports is truly amazing, and I am excited to be a part of Power FC's ownership team as the club continues to grow and pave the way for future leaders on and off the pitch."

Following The Rise of Women Sports pre-match panel, Gainbridge Assists powered by Parity will be awarding Girls in Gear, Six Four 3 LLC, South Baltimore Gateway Project and STEM for Her $5,000 grants to support each organization's mission. Gainbridge Assists, developed in partnership with Gainbridge, Parity, and the Women's Sports Foundation® (WSF®), awarded a total of $222,000 in funding to 32 organizations and athletes across 21 states. Each grant is intended to create opportunities for girls and women in sports and in education.

To learn more about Gainbridge Assists Powered by Parity, please visit paritynow.co/gainbridge-assists.

Match giveaways include a fleece Power FC blanket upon entry to the first 500 fans and a Sequel Tampon Sample Pack.







