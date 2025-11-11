DC Power Football Club Hosts Fort Lauderdale United FC on Wednesday Night

Published on November 11, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (2-3-4, 10 PTS) will face Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-1-4, 16 PTS) for the first time this season on Wednesday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at Audi Field with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Wednesday night's match is Military Appreciation Night. The first 250 fans will receive a Power FC beanie upon entry.

Following its 1-0 road loss to Brooklyn FC on Saturday, Nov. 8, D.C. will look to get back into the winning column and claim three points at home for the first time this season.

"This particular game against Brooklyn, our play wasn't bad in terms of posession, passing and all of these things we're constantly trying to improve and create opportunities," head coach Omid Namazi said. "Where we lacked was our hunger, desire, intensity and the willingness to tackle. "Brooklyn, that's what they're about. They're about intensity, pressing in certain areas of the field and they're hard to face."

Although Power FC continues to improve in terms of its possession, passing and other key areas of its game model, the club will also need to bring the necessary hunger and intensity to consistently outplay its opponents when it comes to physicality.

Forward Gianna Gourley's a driving force on Power FC's front line, a player that the club relies on to bring that intensity and scoring hunger to convert chances in front of goal. Wednesday marks Gourley's second time facing her former Gainbridge Super League club at Audi Field.

Scouting Fort Lauderdale United FC

Power FC is 1-1-2 all-time against Fort Lauderdale's side, 0-1-1 at home. The last time D.C.'s side faced Fort Lauderdale United FC on Tuesday, May 20 in the club's final home match of the inaugural 2024/25 season, Power FC came away with one point and forward Loza Abera scored her fourth goal of the season in D.C.'s 1-1 draw.

Led by head coach Ali Rogers, Fort Lauderdale aims to record its second straight win after defeating Carolina Ascent FC 1-0 on Saturday, Nov. 8 on the road.

"They're a quality team in their speed and transition from defense to attack," Namazi said. "They're fast and high pressing. They make it very difficult to build out of the back. We've spoken about what our approach will be, but I don't feel that our team is any less than theirs. They've gotten results and have capitalized on chances while there's been games where we haven't capitalized on those chances. We need to be more clinical."

DC Power FC's match against Fort Lauderdale, the first in their two-game home stretch to conclude the Fall home schedule, will be streamed live on  Peacock TV  beginning at  7:00 p.m. ET.

"With this quick turnaround, we're flipping our mindsets to knowing that we need to get these two wins," midfielder Katie Duong said. "We know that we have the talent and capability of getting those wins. We're just focusing on what we can control and putting forth our best performance."







