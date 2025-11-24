Sporting JAX Appoints Veteran Sales Leader Tim Hensley as Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service

Sporting Club Jacksonville announced the appointment of Tim Hensley as the club's new Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service. One of the United Soccer League's most respected ticketing executives, Hensley will oversee all sales, service and revenue functions for the club's men's USL Championship team, women's Gainbridge Super League team and Sporting JAX Youth Academy.

Reporting directly to the President and CEO, Hensley will lead the development and execution of a comprehensive ticketing and service strategy designed to accelerate attendance, drive revenue and deliver an exceptional fan experience across all Sporting JAX properties.

Hensley joins Sporting JAX following nearly a decade of leadership in professional soccer ticketing, most recently serving as Senior Director of Ticketing for the USL's Club Performance Group. In that role, he collaborated with clubs across the league to shape ticketing strategies, optimize revenue models and strengthen customer engagement programs. He also served as a key advisor to executive leadership throughout the USL ecosystem, championing data-driven decision-making and operational best practices across ticket sales, retention and fan experience.

"Tim brings unmatched experience in ticketing strategy, sales leadership and fan engagement," said Steve Livingstone, president and CEO of Sporting JAX. "His work across MLS and USL has made him one of the most respected executives in our industry, and his commitment to excellence will be invaluable as we continue building a top-tier professional soccer club in Northeast Florida. Tim's expertise, leadership, and character make him a tremendous addition to our team, and we are excited to welcome him to the Sporting JAX family."

"I am incredibly honored to join Sporting JAX to help build something truly special for this community," said Hensley. "The club's commitment to excellence, inclusivity and its fans reflects everything I value in this industry. I look forward to working with Steve, the ownership group and the entire front office team to build a ticketing and service department that delivers exceptional experiences, strong results and showcases the passion of Northeast Florida's soccer fans."

Hensley previously held various leadership roles with Nashville, S.C., where he played a pivotal part in the club's transition from USL to MLS. As Manager of Season Ticket Sales, he recruited and guided a sales team that generated over $11.5 million in new business, established key sales processes and enhanced the experience for full-season members.

Earlier in his career, Hensley played a key role in expanding New York City FC by developing new B2B and B2C business pipelines and managing multiple ticketing products throughout the New York metropolitan area. He began his professional career at the MLS National Sales Center, where he completed its rigorous ticket sales training program. Hensley holds a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management with a minor in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.







