Fort Lauderdale United FC Quartet Earn International Call-Ups for Upcoming Window

Published on November 19, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is proud to announce that four players have earned international call-ups for the upcoming FIFA window, running from November 23 to December 2. Midfielders Stella Nyamekye (Ghana) and Kat González (Dominican Republic), along with forwards Nia Christopher (Bermuda) and Princess Ademiluyi (England U20), will represent their countries during the window.

"International selection, whether at the senior or youth level, represents the highest acknowledgment of a player's ability, ceiling, potential and professionalism," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "I am incredibly proud of our four players earning call-ups and representing their countries. Their achievements reflect the consistency and high standards they bring each day and the environment that supports their growth. We're excited to see them continue to develop and compete at the highest levels."

Stella Nyamekye - Ghana

Nyamekye has been selected for a key international friendly as Ghana takes on England, marking the first-ever meeting between the two nations at the senior level. The Ghana international has been an instrumental part of Fort Lauderdale's strong start, appearing in 10 matches and starting eight since arriving on loan. The midfielder has logged 699 minutes, completing 79.4% of her passes as she leads the club in chances created (12), while contributing one goal and a team-high two assists. Nyamekye is one of just three Fort Lauderdale players to record both a goal and an assist through the first seven matches of the season, playing a key role in the club's second place standings after 11 matches.

The midfielder has quickly become a key figure for the Ghana National Team, better known as the Black Queens. She earned her senior debut in 2023 at just 17 years old and broke out at the 2024 Women's African Cup of Nations, where she recorded a goal and an assist in the tournament. Nyamekye scored the go-ahead goal in the Semifinal against Morocco and provided an assist in a group-stage win over Tanzania, helping the Black Queens claim the bronze medal with a victory over South Africa. Nyamekye captained Ghana at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, where she recorded two goals and an assist, and most recently appeared in a pair of 2026 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Egypt in late October. The midfielder contributed two assists across the two-leg series, helping Ghana secure qualification for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Nyamekye and Ghana will take on England on Tuesday, December 2, at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

Kat González - Dominican Republic

González will join the Dominican Republic for a pivotal CONCACAF Women's Championship qualifying match against Suriname. The attacking midfielder has been a key contributor for Fort Lauderdale United this season, appearing in 10 matches with four starts. Gonzalez has recorded one assist, 6 key passes and 13 duels won across 422 minutes on the pitch. Her creativity has played a pivotal role in Fort Lauderdale's hot start, helping the club climb to second place in the Super League standings.

Gonzalez has been a consistent presence with the Dominican Republic National Team, dating all the way back to 2021. The Marshall product played a pivotal role in the nation's qualification for the inaugural W Gold Cup, scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory over Guyana during the 2024 Prelims. Gonzalez most recently featured in a pair of friendlies against Honduras, starting both while scoring a goal in the initial match on May 29.

González and the Dominican Republic will face Suriname on Tuesday, December 2 at 6 p.m. at Estadio Complejo Deportivo Moca 85 in the Dominican Republic.

Nia Christopher - Bermuda

Christopher has been named to Bermuda's squad for a crucial pair of CONCACAF Women's Championship Qualifying matches. Christopher has added valuable attacking depth to a dominant Fort Lauderdale squad, making an appearance and logging nine minutes to open the 2025/26 season. She featured in 13 matches during the club's inaugural campaign, earning her first career start on September 6, 2024, against Carolina Ascent FC. The 24-year-old forward recorded an assist in a 3-1 win over Lexington SC and finished her rookie year with 4 shots on target, 3 key passes, and 75.4% passing accuracy.

Christopher has earned nine caps with the Bermuda Senior National Team, most recently appearing in a match against the Dominican Republic on December 5, 2023, during 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup Qualifying. The Towson product has scored six goals in her nine international appearances, highlighted by a hat trick against the Cayman Islands in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship Qualifiers.

Christopher and Bermuda will face the Cayman Islands on Thursday, November 27 at 7 p.m. at Truman Bodden Stadium, followed by a matchup against Guatemala on Monday, December 1 at 8 p.m. at Estadio Cementos Progreso.

Princess Ademiluyi - England U20

Ademiluyi will be joining the U20 England Women's National Team for a trio of matches in Spain, taking on China PR, the United States and Mexico in the Young Lionesses' first preparation camp for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland. The forward has brought a strong physical presence to Fort Lauderdale's front line, appearing in seven matches and earning two starts since arriving on loan just after the start of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. Her hold-up play and ability to occupy defenders have added a new dimension to the already versatile and dominant attack. Ademiluyi has logged 242 minutes to date, creating two chances, recording a shot on target, and winning 13 duels and four tackles. The English forward has been central to Fort Lauderdale's forward group maintaining its depth and versatility, ranking third among the club's forwards in shots, shots on target, passes, tackles won and duels won.

Ademiluyi has been a key piece within the England U-19 team, making 14 appearances since October 2024 across qualifiers, friendlies and European tournaments. She made her international debut at the Algarve Cup against the Netherlands and Norway and has scored six career goals for England, including the team's opening goal of the tournament and an equalizer against the Netherlands in the group stage of the 2025 UEFA U-19 EURO. Ademiluyi most recently appeared in the European Championships in June, where she started all three games for England and has scored five goals in her last four matches for the Young Lionesses.

Ademiluyi and England will face China PR on Wednesday, November 26 at 4 p.m., the United States on Saturday, November 29 at noon, and Mexico on Tuesday, December 2 at 11 a.m., with all matches taking place at Pinatar Arena in Spain.

Tickets

Fort Lauderdale will return home on Saturday, December 20 to face Spokane Zephyr FC at Beyond Bancard Field in its final match of the calendar year.







