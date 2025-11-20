Sporting JAX Announces New Partnership with Dogtopia of Jacksonville Beach Boulevard and Military Appreciation Night Giveaway

Published on November 20, 2025

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville announced a new partnership with dogtopia of Jacksonville Beach, North Florida's premier destination for dog daycare, boarding and spa services. dogtopia will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the upcoming Military Appreciation Night as the Sporting JAX women's team faces off against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at UNF's Hodges Stadium. dogtopia will provide Thundersticks for the first 2,000 fans to create an electric atmosphere while honoring those who serve.

Through this partnership, Sporting JAX fans, players and dogtopia customers will enjoy benefits celebrating the bond between people and their pets, including:

Exclusive discounts for season ticket holders: Sporting JAX season ticket holders will receive a 10% discount at dogtopia of JAX Beach Blvd. Veterans and military members will also receive a 10% discount to honor and support local service members.

Dog perks on match days: Supporters who bring their dogs to dogtopia's matchday "Doggie Watch Party" will receive discounted grooming and boarding services to let pups enjoy game day in comfort and style.

Match Day promotions and giveaways: Fans attending Sporting JAX home matches can enjoy exclusive dogtopia-driven deals, including a one-week free daycare offer, tail-wagging toys and other exciting giveaways throughout the season. Club supporters, dogtopia members and social media followers will also have chances to win exclusive giveaways and match tickets.

Complimentary services for Sporting JAX players: While the women's team travels for away matches, dogtopia will provide free boarding and grooming for players' dogs to ensure peace of mind and high-quality care for athletes' furry family members.

Fun, furry-focused content: Unique content highlighting Sporting JAX players and their beloved pets to celebrate the personalities that make the club special both on and off the pitch.

"Our partnership with dogtopia benefits our fans and players, but also embraces the joy dogs bring to our community," said Kiernan Schindler, Sporting JAX's Director of Business Development and Community Partnerships. "Together, we are creating a gameday and year-round experience that truly stands, whether on the field or on four paws."

"We are excited to partner with Sporting JAX to bring dog lovers and soccer fans together in a unique way," said dogtopia of Jacksonville Beach Boulevard Owner and Operator Peggy Cunningham. "Supporting local organizations is important to us, and this collaboration enhances our mission of enriching the lives of dogs and their families."







