DC Power Football Club Hosts Carolina Ascent FC for Women in Sports Night on Friday

Published on November 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (3-3-4, 13 PTS) will face Carolina Ascent FC (3-3-4, 13 PTS) for the second time this season on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at Audi Field with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Friday's home match is Women in Sports Night. The first 500 fans will receive a Power FC fleece blanket upon entry. Ticket purchase includes admission to Power FC's exclusive pre-match panel with local leaders across the industry. The panel takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the FanDuel Sportsbook at Audi Field.

Following its 3-1 victory, the club's first home win of the season against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Wednesday, November 12, D.C. looks to claim back-to-back wins and climb the standings prior to its three-game road stretch to end its 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Fall season.

"I felt the overall performance was pretty good against Fort Lauderdale, and we were able to come out with a good result," Namazi said. "We want to keep this momentum going and continue to improve in our play by making sure some of the details that we need to be better at are taken care of. We're fine-tuning things and getting some players that have been out for a while more fit and ready to come in at any time."

Against Fort Lauderdale's side, midfielder Dasia Torbert had a standout performance and scored her first two professional goals to give Power FC an edge heading into the second half. Forward Loza Abera recorded her second goal of the season to put D.C. up 3-1 at the 83rd minute.

"We got our first win of the home schedule and want to keep that going," head coach Omid Namazi said. "We want to get another win and put ourselves in a better position on the table. Going on the road won't be easy. We need to take maximum advantage of being at home, getting the three points and then seeing what we can do once we're on the road to pick up points."

Scouting Carolina Ascent FC

Power FC is 0-4-1 all-time against Carolina Ascent FC, 0-1-0 at home. The last time D.C.'s side faced Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday, Oct. 4, Power FC fell to Carolina 3-2 on the road.

Led by head coach Philip Poole, Carolina's side looks to get back into the win column following its 1-0 loss to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, November 8.

"Their results have been a little like ours, up and down, but I feel that they're a good passing team," Namazi said. "They knock the ball around well and have some pace up front so we need to be cognizant of that. We can compete with them. They're a good team, but we are as well. If we have a good day, we can get the result."

DC Power FC's match against Carolina Ascent FC will be streamed live on  Peacock TV  beginning at  7:00 p.m. ET.







