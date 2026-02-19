Fort Lauderdale United FC and Gotham FC Announce Mutual Termination of Stella Nyamekye's Loan

Published on February 19, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC announced today that midfielder Stella Nyamekye's loan spell has been mutually terminated by the club and Gotham FC. Nyamekye, who appeared in 14 matches during the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League campaign, departs the club after helping Fort Lauderdale earn 19 points just over halfway through the season.

Nyamekye joined Fort Lauderdale on loan after the first match of the 2025/26 season and made her debut as a substitute in the club's second match of the season, a 2-2 draw vs. Carolina Ascent FC on August 30. The Ghana international made an instant impact within the squad, going on to start 12 of her 14 appearances in South Florida while logging 987 minutes on the pitch. Nyamekye was a driving force in both the midfield and attack, leading the team in key passes (21; also T-8th in league) and tied for the team-lead in assists (2) while being one of just four players on the team to have scored a goal and recorded an assist. Additionally, Nyamekye's 78.6% passing accuracy ranked fourth on the team and her 59 duels won ranked tied for sixth, highlighting her well-rounded impact during her time in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale United FC thanks Stella for her contributions and professionalism during her time with the club and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.







