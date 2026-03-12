Sun Drop the Puck at Tampa Bay Lightning Game
Published on March 12, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release
Tampa Bay Sun FC was invited to drop the ceremonial puck to kick off the Tampa Bay Lightning's Women in Sports Night. Sun Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown and players Jordyn Listro, Sydny Nasello, Brook Hendrix, Vivian Bessette, and Carlee Giammona were invited onto the ice to release the puck between the hockey team captains and commence the night's festivities on March 10.
The Bolts' puck dropping ceremony is a longstanding tradition in hockey, similar to throwing a first pitch in baseball, signifying honor and community in women's sports. By honoring the Sun at the game, both teams contributed to a continued group effort to unite the Tampa Bay sports community.
As Tampa's first and only professional women's sports team, the Sun are proud to represent women in sports across the region and contribute to their growth and recognition. The Sun, champions in their inaugural season, strive daily to be a global leader in women's professional sports.
The Lightning's Women in Sports Night aims to recognize and celebrate the impact of women's sports across the industry, serving as an important initiative to expand visibility and recognition for women throughout the Tampa Bay community.
Tampa Bay Sun FC will celebrate its own Women's Empowerment Night, presented by BRANDT, during its March 18 home game at Suncoast Credit Union Field.
The night will highlight woman leaders, feature woman-owned businesses, and spotlight Girl Scouts as future leaders in Tampa Bay. A special pregame ceremony will pay tribute to last season's championship effort, culminating in a milestone in Tampa Bay history as the Sun become the area's first women's professional sports team to raise a championship banner. For tickets, visit TampaBaySunFC.com.
Tampa Bay Sun FC to Unveil Championship Banner on Women's Empowerment Night
