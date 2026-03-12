Sporting JAX Women Resume Gainbridge Super League Play with In-State Showdown

Published on March 12, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Sporting Club Jacksonville (10-4-4, 34 pts) men's team is heading down the coast this weekend as they resume Gainbridge Super League play, taking on Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-7-7, 19 pts).

Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Sporting JAX

Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Beyond Bancard Field | Davie, FL

Watch on Peacock

Up to Speed

It's been a few weeks since Sporting JAX took the pitch in league competition, but the 3-0 trouncing of second-place Lexington SC was a great way to enter the break. Now four points clear of their Bluegrass State foes in the table, they will look to maintain and build on that lead.

Usual contributors like Ashlyn Puerta and Baylee DeSmit were involved in the impressive win, but a new face made its way into the national scope. Second-half newcomer Kacey Smekrud opened the scoring against her former USL W League club in her home state. This proved to be the game-winner, with the following goals serving as insurance.

As this season's only expansion club, things couldn't have gone better for Sporting JAX to this point. The team finds itself top of the table with leading scorers Puerta and Paige Kenton becoming national stars. In net, Kaitlyn Parks has also cemented her place as an elite piece, earning the league's February Player of the Month award.

This is not the time to let off the gas, though, as bigger goals lie ahead.

The Opponent

Fort Lauderdale United FC finds themselves in the penultimate slot in the standings, a far cry from the success experienced last season when the team made a run to the Gainbridge Super League Final. A recent coaching change now tasks Paul Jennison with leading a revival through the closing stretch of the 2025/26 season.

It may be Sporting JAX's first season in the league, but these sides are no stranger to each other. The first-half of the season saw two fixtures between them, both at Hodges Stadium. The first resulted in a 2-0 win for Jacksonville, but the second was a hard-fought draw.

Looking to these for insight isn't so clear, as things have not gone well down south since. Fort Lauderdale has dropped four of their last five, mustering a much-needed draw against Brooklyn FC in February to stop the onslaught.

The Verdict

Coming off a long international break, it will be interesting to see how the match's pace starts. A tempered one could be in the cards, but one side may try to grab an early advantage and come swinging out the gates.

Don't let Fort Lauderdale's record-to-date fool you; this is a team with talented players. It won't be a walk in the park for Sporting JAX, especially as they look to transition back into league play after three weeks away. The mindset the team possessed at Lexington allowed them to soar ahead and never look back, something that will be extremely helpful to carry throughout the remainder of the regular season.

These are two teams in very different places. Sporting JAX has their eyes set on the playoffs and a potential No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale is desperate for three points to get their season turned back around. Either way, both teams are seeking the same thing to make those goals happen: a win on Saturday.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.