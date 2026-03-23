Meet Mia Zambarano: The Mind Behind Fort Lauderdale United FC

Published on March 23, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - As the game evolves, one truth is becoming clear. The mental side of soccer is no longer optional. It is essential. For Fort Lauderdale United FC, that edge comes from mental performance coach Mia Zambarano, who helps players train their mindset with the same intention as their bodies.

"I serve as a coach for the mental side of the game," Zambarano says. "We train it just as intentionally as the physical side."

A former Division I player at Sacred Heart University, Zambarano's path into mental performance started with her own experience as an athlete. After earning her degree in psychology and completing graduate work at Boston University, she began working in clinical settings before naturally gravitating back to athletes.

"People would seek me out because they felt I could relate," she says. "It ended up being the most meaningful work I was doing."

That relatability is rooted in her own journey, including a major knee injury before college that tested her mentally as much as physically.

"I had to convince myself I wasn't just going to come back. I was going to come back better," she says.

With Fort Lauderdale United, Zambarano takes a proactive approach, leading team sessions focused on confidence, resilience, and navigating pressure before challenges arise.

"Your mind and body are completely connected," she explains. "When you're pushing yourself physically, you're also pushing yourself mentally and emotionally."

Her work also extends beyond the pitch, helping players manage the realities of being a modern athlete - from high expectations to life off the field.

"If you're not training your mental game, you're limiting your full potential," she says.

At Fort Lauderdale United FC, that investment in the mind is helping build stronger, more confident players on and off the field.

"Supporting our players goes beyond what happens on the field," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Bringing Mia into our environment ensures our athletes have the resources to take care of their mental well-being, which is just as important as their physical performance. It's a key part of helping them succeed at the highest level."

For Zambarano, mental performance is not just a tool. It is a foundation for everything athletes do.

"When you train your mind with the same intention as your body, you're not just preparing for the game," she says. "You're preparing for everything that comes with it, and that's where real growth and confidence come from."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 23, 2026

Meet Mia Zambarano: The Mind Behind Fort Lauderdale United FC - Fort Lauderdale United FC

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