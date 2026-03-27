Sporting JAX Women Take on Spokane Zephyr FC in a Top Netminders Matchup

Published on March 27, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Sporting Club Jacksonville (12-4-4, 40 pts) women's team prepares to take on Spokane Zephyr FC (6-8-7, 25 pts) on Saturday at Hodges Stadium with three points on the line.

Sporting JAX vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

Saturday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Hodges Stadium | Jacksonville, FL

Watch on Peacock

The Final Push

The Sporting JAX women's team has made quite the impact during their inaugural season. Despite a shaky start at the beginning of the season, with a 3-3-3 record in the first nine games, the last five months have resulted in a staggering 9-1-1 record with eight of those wins coming as a shutout.

Sporting JAX's hard work since November has resulted in a dominant No. 1 standing with a six-point cushion.

With only eight matches left in the regular season, including tomorrow's matchup, the squad now looks to the next level: the push for the playoffs.

The Netminder Match-Up

The big story of this game, and what could be the difference between a win or a loss, won't be who's at the top of the pitch, but who stands between the posts in the back. Kaitlyn Parks (Sporting JAX) and Hope Hisey (Spokane Zephyr) are two of the league's finest keepers this season, consistently sitting within the top three for lowest goals-against-average and shutouts.

With a shutout on Saturday, which would give her five consecutive clean sheets, Parks would set a new league single-season record - one that was previously set by Hisey herself and Dallas Trinity's Madison White a season ago. Parks' .875 goals-against-average currently leads the league as well, showing that it is a true task to get behind the Sporting JAX backline.

While the goalies in the back of the nets will be looking to make a statement, some of Sporting JAX's top scorers will be looking for some records of their own.

Three Sporting JAX players, Ashlyn Puerta, Paige Kenton, and Baylee DeSmit, are all on record setting paths this season in their professional debuts. With last week's assist on Baylee DeSmit's goal, Ashlyn Puerta set a new single-season record of 17 goal contributions in the regular season. The past record was set by Emina Ekic for Spokane Zephyr FC and Allie Thornton for Dallas Trinity in the 2024/25 season each with 16 goal contributions.

Baylee DeSmit has been on a hot streak where she has scored a goal in each of her last four games. With a goal tomorrow, DeSmit could set the longest individual scoring streak in Gainbridge Super League history. She is only the third player to record a four-game scoring streak this season, joining teammates Puerta and Paige Kenton in the honor.

The last teammate of the major Sporting JAX scoring trio is setting some records of her own. Paige Kenton currently leads the league with seven assists, and is looking to join Lexington's Catherine Barry at No.2 in the league for goals.

The Verdict

As only the second matchup against Spokane this season, Sporting JAX understands that they still have a test in front of them against this coast to coast opponent. Even though they sit at the top spot, the team knows that these three points are crucial when looking at playoff positioning.

With a top tier scoring trio, and Kaitlyn Parks in the back of the net, the squad looks to make another statement in front of their home crowd, and prove to the league that even though they are new, they're not going anywhere.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 27, 2026

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