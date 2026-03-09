Overnght and Indoor Football League Announce Multi-Year, Multi-Million-Dollar Media Rights Agreement

Overnght and the Indoor Football League (IFL) today announced a landmark multi-year, multi-million-dollar media rights agreement that will make Overnght a premier national broadcast partner of the league for the 2026, 2027, and 2028 seasons.

The agreement represents the largest media rights deal in the sport's history and solidifies a long-term strategic partnership between the two organizations.

As part of the agreement, Overnght will become the exclusive home of at least 55 live IFL games annually, including marquee regular season matchups and postseason contests, substantially expanding the league's national distribution footprint.

The premium package includes:

Hall of Fame Game (Opening Weekend)

Two American Dream IFL Cup Games

Two First-Round Playoff Games

One Conference Championship

Exclusive home of IFL Friday Night Football and IFL Monday Night Football

Seven IFL After Dark matchups

In addition, Overnght will serve as the exclusive home of the IFL National Championship in both 2027 and 2028, further elevating the platform's role within the league's championship structure.

Beyond live game coverage, Overnght will become the exclusive home of the IFL's original reality series, Fight for the Fifty, delivering unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to teams, players, and league storylines. Overnght will also air the league's official podcast, Inside the IFL, with Brent Stover and Eric Van Beek.

All broadcasts will be produced by the IFL and distributed on the Overnght digital platform, providing fans with a seamless direct-to-consumer viewing experience. To celebrate this new partnership, Overnght is offering 40% off the first month of new subscriptions with promo code IFLFAN40, available to new and past subscribers without an active subscription; offer ends March 31, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

This long-term investment underscores Overnght commitment to live sports programming and represents a major step forward in the IFL's national media strategy.

Kevin McReynolds, Founder and CEO of Overnght, said:

"We wanted the IFL on Overnght because it represents exactly the type of league we believe in: A fast-growing property with passionate athletes and fans that deserve consistent visibility, and a true media partner invested in its long-term success. Our goal is to help elevate the IFL, grow its audience, and build real value for the league, its teams, and its partners."

Todd Tryon, Commissioner of the Indoor Football League, said:

"For nearly two decades, the Indoor Football League has been committed to building the most stable, competitive, and nationally relevant indoor football league in the country. This partnership with Overnght is a reflection of that progress and the continued momentum across our league. Expanding our national distribution through a platform like Overnght strengthens the visibility of our teams, players, and partners while continuing to position the IFL as the premier professional indoor football league in the United States."

Jared Widman, President of the IFL Business Division, said:

"A multi-million-dollar, multi-year commitment of this magnitude is a defining moment for our league and the largest media rights agreement in the history of our sport. Overnght is not just acquiring games - they are making a substantial investment in the future of indoor football. This partnership validates the growth, credibility, and national relevance we have built, and it positions the IFL for sustained expansion, enhanced visibility, and long-term stability through 2028 and well beyond."

The 2026 IFL season kicks off in March, with the full broadcast schedule, including Overnght matchups, to be announced later this week.







