2026-Meet-The-Team-Event March 21
Published on March 4, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
San Antonio Gunslingers News Release
Join us for food and fun at our annual meet the team event. This year the event will be hosted by Dicks House of Sport located near the Ikea store at 1604 and I-35. Expect to have a great time enjoying all the great activities that Dicks House of Sport has to offer as well as meeting the 2026 San Antonio Gunslingers team and Six Shooter Cheerleader Squad.
Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
Time: 2-4PM
Location: Dicks House of Sport
4100 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78233
Attendance is free but you must RSVP to receive a wristband to enjoy complimentary access to the various activities being offered at the facility.
