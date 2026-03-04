2026-Meet-The-Team-Event March 21

Published on March 4, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Antonio Gunslingers News Release







Join us for food and fun at our annual meet the team event. This year the event will be hosted by Dicks House of Sport located near the Ikea store at 1604 and I-35. Expect to have a great time enjoying all the great activities that Dicks House of Sport has to offer as well as meeting the 2026 San Antonio Gunslingers team and Six Shooter Cheerleader Squad.

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Time: 2-4PM

Location: Dicks House of Sport

4100 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy

San Antonio, TX 78233

Attendance is free but you must RSVP to receive a wristband to enjoy complimentary access to the various activities being offered at the facility.







