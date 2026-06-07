Sharks Dispatch Gunslingers

Published on June 7, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks extended their winning streak to eight games with a dominant defensive masterclass to blow past the San Antonio Gunslingers on Saturday night. The Sharks capitalized off five forced turnovers to completely shut down San Antonio in the second half.

The game opened in dramatic fashion as Jacksonville fumbled on the opening drive at the Gunslingers' 1 yard line, leading to a quick San Antonio touchdown. The Sharks answered back immediately when WR Redd Douglas made an electric 23-yard catch, throwing off his defender to set up a James Cahoon quarterback sneak touchdown. San Antonio's short-passing game challenged the perimeter early, allowing them to hang onto a slim 13-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Sharks quickly fought back, turning the game into a completely different contest before halftime. WR Jadeon Stoshakcaught a bullet from QB James Cahoon for a touchdown, and a successful two point conversion gave the Sharks a 14-13 lead. Moments later, deep in Sharks territory, intense pressure from the defensive line forced an ill-advised pass from the Gunslingers' quarterback. DB Rudy Silvera jumped the route for a spectacular pick-six, and Jacksonville converted another two-point try to make it an eight-point play. Though San Antonio recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and scored a late touchdown, the Sharks carried a tight 22-20 advantage into the break.

A total defensive lockdown ensued throughout the second half as Coach Harrel's defense completely suffocated the Gunslingers' passing game. In the third quarter, DB John Huggins stepped up to grab his third interception of the season. The Sharks' offense capitalized fast, as Cahoon fired a 15-yard strike to Stoshak for another touchdown.

The fourth quarter turned into an absolute avalanche of turnovers. DB Clay Fields III picked off San Antonio for the Sharks' third interception of the night, returning it to the 18-yard line setting up a 7-yard rushing touchdown by RB Jimmie Robinson Jr., his 15th of the year. On the very next drive, the defense swarmed the quarterback for a sack, and a subsequent bad snap into the end zone resulted in a safety to push the score to 40-20. Backup quarterback Sammy Edwards then stood strong in the pocket, taking late contact to deliver a touchdown strike to Redd Douglas. The defense put the final exclamation point on the night when the ball slipped away from the San Antonio quarterback into the end zone, the Sharks recovered it for a touchdown. A final two-point conversion sealed the massive 54-20 blowout, with the Sharks defense shutting out the Gunslingers in the second half while the offense scored 32 straight points.

The Sharks (9-1) look to keep the momentum going next week and extend their winning streak to 9 games as they travel to Green Bay (9-2) to take on the Blizzard.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 7, 2026

Sharks Dispatch Gunslingers - Jacksonville Sharks

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