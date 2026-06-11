Sharks Face Battle for the Top vs. Green Bay

Published on June 11, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







GREEN BAY, WI - The top spot in the Eastern Conference is on the line this Friday as the surging Jacksonville Sharks put their eight-game winning streak to the ultimate test against the defending conference champion Green Bay Blizzard at the Resch Center.

The Sharks head into Wisconsin with huge momentum after crushing the San Antonio Gunslingers last weekend. This impressive run has vaulted Jacksonville to a 9-1 record, giving them sole possession of first place in the East. Unbeaten against conference opponents this season, the Sharks have proven they can win both high-scoring shootouts and defensive slugfests, but maintaining that unblemished conference record will require their sharpest road performance of the year.

The Blizzard come into this contest eager for redemption after a rare stumble. Green Bay saw their own winning streak snapped last week in a tight 43-37 road loss to the Quad City Steamwheelers, dropping them to 9-2. Despite the setback, the Blizzard remain a challenging opponent, especially on their own turf. Green Bay is a perfect 6-0 at the Resch Center this season, and they will come into this game with a fierce resolve to defend their home field and reclaim their position at the top of the standings.

Green Bay's path to victory relies on protecting their explosive, high-scoring offense and leveraging their hostile home crowd. Led by dual-threat QB Liam Thompson, the Blizzard average over 51 points per game and excel at stretching defenses. For Jacksonville to secure the road win, their defensive front must disrupt Thompson's timing early, force negative plays, take away his running lanes and most importantly make tackles. Forcing the Blizzard into long-yardage situations and making them play from behind will give the Sharks' secondary the tactical edge they need to generate turnovers.

For the Sharks, the formula hinges on sustaining the elite offensive rhythm that has defined their hot streak. RB Jimmie Robinson Jr will be a key to victory as the Blizzard are in the middle of the pack when it comes to run defenses. The Sharks will look to take advantage of the running lanes their physical offensive line can create. Look for the Sharks to challenge the Blizzard secondary by utilizing WR Marquel Wade to stretch the field vertically, while relying on the quick route running and explosive playmaking of WR's Jaedon Stoshak, Billy Bowens and Redd Douglas to move the chains and silence the crowd. With 1st place on the line this is one game you will not want to miss.

Kickoff is 8 P.M at the Resch Center. The game is being shown on Overnght.com and the Sharks watch party is at the Players Locker Room. For more information go to Jaxsharks.com.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 11, 2026

Sharks Face Battle for the Top vs. Green Bay - Jacksonville Sharks

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