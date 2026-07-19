Robinson Jr. Runs Wild in Must Win Game as Sharks Crush Barnstormers 43-7

Published on July 19, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release









Jacksonville Sharks running back Jimmie Robinson Jr.

(Jacksonville Sharks) Jacksonville Sharks running back Jimmie Robinson Jr.(Jacksonville Sharks)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks returned to the win column in dominant fashion Saturday night, defeating the Iowa Barnstormers 43-7 to improve to 10-5 on the season.

This was a must win game for the Sharks as they looked to bounce back from a 4 game losing skid and keep pace in the race for playoff positioning and the possibility of a home playoff game. Jacksonville responded with one of its most complete performances of the season, combining a relentless defensive effort with an explosive ground game bolstered by a 5 touchdown performance by RB Jimmie Robinson Jr. to overwhelm the Barnstormers from start to finish. After Iowa tied the game early in the first quarter, the Sharks took complete control, scoring 36 straight points and holding the Barnstormers scoreless over the final three quarters.

Jacksonville wasted little time getting on the board as QB Sammy Edwards escaped pressure and connected with Jimmie Robinson Jr. for a 20-yard touchdown. Iowa answered with a touchdown of its own to even the score at 7-7, but the Sharks quickly seized control and never looked back.

The Sharks regained the lead late in the first quarter after a big completion to Marquel Wade set Robinson Jr. up for his second touchdown. Jacksonville's defense took over in the second quarter, forcing back-to-back missed field goals before Edwards connected with Wade once again to set up Robinson Jr.'s third rushing touchdown. Just before halftime, DB Robert Jones III came away with an interception in the end zone to preserve a 21-7 Sharks lead.

The third quarter belonged to Jacksonville's defense and Robinson Jr. Defensive back John Huggins continuously disrupted Iowa's offense with relentless pressure, putting the ball back in Robinson Jr. hands as he exploded through the middle for his fourth touchdown of the game. Moments later, Rudy Silvera intercepted the Barnstormers, setting up Robinson Jr.'s fifth touchdown of the night. Kicker Marc Orzo added a deuce to push the Sharks' lead to 37-7. Edwards capped off the scoring in the fourth quarter, by keeping the ball on a read option and powering into the end zone from two yards out.

Jacksonville's defense turned in one of its strongest performances of the season, shutting out Iowa over the final three quarters while forcing two interceptions and keeping the Barnstormers off the board after their opening touchdown. Behind Robinson Jr.'s five-touchdown performance, the Sharks improved to 10-5 and head into the final game of the regular season with much needed momentum back on their side.

The Sharks will face the conference leading Green Bay Blizzard next week in a crucial matchup, with a victory securing a first round playoff game and another opportunity to perform in front of the home crowd.

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Indoor Football League Stories from July 19, 2026

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