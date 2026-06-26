Week 16 Preview: Sharks vs Strike Force

Published on June 26, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Following a challenging road stretch, the Jacksonville Sharks return this Sunday to defend their unblemished 5-0 home record and snap a two-game skid. Standing in their way are the red-hot San Diego Strike Force (9-2), who roll into town riding an impressive five-game winning streak. With critical postseason seeding on the line and just three home games left in the regular season, this cross-conference clash is a must-win for both teams.

The Matchup & Tactical Battle

The Sharks (9-3) are out to protect True Vet Field and secure a home playoff seed. To achieve that, Jacksonville's defense faces its ultimate test: containing San Diego's explosive aerial attack, orchestrated by veteran quarterback Nate Davis, who currently leads the league in passing yards per game.

Jacksonville will look to counter San Diego's high-flying offense with relentless pressure at the line of scrimmage. Keep an eye on dominant defensive linemen Chris Rice and Devonta Davis to collapse the pocket, disrupt the Strike Force's timing, and force the turnovers that the Sharks' league-leading transition offense punishes so well.

Offensively, the Sharks need to play their game and dictate the tempo. By leaning on their top-ranked, physical rushing attack, Jacksonville aims to control the line of scrimmage and keep the San Diego defense off balance with a mix of solid runs and big pass plays. Look for the Sharks to come out strong and put pressure on the Strike Force all game.

A Historic Halftime

Beyond the action on the turf, fans will witness franchise history. During halftime, the Sharks will host the first-ever induction into the Kia on Atlantic Sharks Ring of Honor, cementing legendary championship quarterback Aaron Garcia as a Shark forever. The night will also feature a special halftime exhibition game by First Coast Flight Flag Football.

Game Day & Ticket Info

Kickoff: Sunday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Theme: "Red Out Night" - Fans are urged to wear red to turn the arena into a sea of red for the live TV audience! The first 2,000 fans through the doors will receive a free LED light stick to glow along with the crowd.

Post-Game: Fans can head down to the field after the final whistle for our Free autograph session sponsored by Flight Adventure park. Take photos and get autographs with Sharks players and the Attack Dance Team.

Tickets: Single-game tickets start at just $15.]

Family Packs: Get 4 tickets plus $50 in food/merchandise vouchers for only $100.

To secure your seats, call 904-621-0700 or visit jaxsharks.com.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 26, 2026

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