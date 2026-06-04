Week 13 Preview: Sharks vs Gunslingers

Published on June 4, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Riding a 7 game winning streak and firmly positioned near the top of the Eastern Conference, the Jacksonville Sharks head into Week 13 looking to continue their dominant stretch as they host the San Antonio Gunslingers in the Shark Tank this Saturday, June 6th.

It's Christmas in June and the 1st 2000 fans will receive a free hat courtesy of Fat Kat Tattoo and Body Piercing. Tickets are available at jaxsharks.com or by calling 904-621-0700

Jacksonville has won seven consecutive games and continues to establish itself as one of the most complete teams in the IFL. Following another exciting, crazy victory last week, the Sharks have continued to find ways to win with big plays on both sides of the ball. Even with 7 wins in a row the Sharks feel like there is still room to grow in terms of extending big leads and staying consistent in games.

Meanwhile, the Gunslingers arrive in Jacksonville looking to pull off a major upset. Despite facing adversity throughout the season, San Antonio, coached by former Sharks QB Jonathan Bane, remains a dangerous opponent capable of creating momentum through big plays and capitalizing on mistakes. The Gunslingers will enter this contest eager to spoil Jacksonville's winning streak and prove they can compete with one of the league's hottest teams.

For San Antonio to have success, they must find ways to slow down Jacksonville's high-powered offense while sustaining drives of their own. Limiting explosive plays and controlling possession will be crucial if the Gunslingers hope to keep the game within reach. Allowing the Sharks to establish an early rhythm through the air could quickly put San Antonio in a difficult position.

For Jacksonville, the formula remains simple: continue attacking through the passing game while maintaining the defensive intensity that has fueled their recent success. Quarterback James Cahoon has been one of the league's most efficient signal-callers during the winning streak, consistently finding his playmakers in critical moments. Look for Cahoon to once again rely on WR's Marquel Wade, Jaedon Stoshak, and Redd Douglas as the Sharks aim to stretch the field and keep the chains moving.

If Jacksonville can maintain its balanced offensive attack and force San Antonio into difficult defensive situations, the Sharks will have an opportunity to extend their winning streak and continue building momentum as the postseason draws near.

The Sharks look to extend the winning streak to 8, kickoff is 7 p.m at the Vystar Memorial Arena. It's Christmas in June and tickets are on sale now.

Call 904-621-0700 or go to jaxsharks.com.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 4, 2026

Week 13 Preview: Sharks vs Gunslingers - Jacksonville Sharks

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