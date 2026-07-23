Week 20 Preview: Sharks vs Blizzard

Published on July 23, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks return home to host the Eastern Conference-leading Green Bay Blizzard on Sunday night. Jacksonville looks to build on their momentum after a complete team victory against the Iowa Barnstormers (43-7) and secure a crucial victory that will clinch a home playoff game for the opening round of the postseason. The Blizzard come into the contest having already locked up the conference's number one seed but look to keep the Sharks on their heels and keep their 4 game winning streak alive.

The Blizzard are coming to Florida with an impressive 13-2 record, looking to replicate their high-scoring 54-45 victory over the Sharks back in Week 14. The Sharks enter the matchup at 10-5, determined to defend their near-flawless 6-1 home record in the Shark Tank. For the Sharks, they will need to execute flawless football against the league's top ranked squad. The defense faces a massive test and must put together a complete 4 quarter performance to stall Green Bay's potent multi-dimensional attack.

Jacksonville will need to establish an explosive early rhythm to put immediate pressure on the visitors. In their previous meeting, a brutal second quarter defensive lapse allowed Green Bay to rack up 33 points, a hole the Sharks couldn't quite climb out of despite a furious second half rally. To secure the win, the defensive front must generate pressure on dual-threat quarterback Liam Thompson and force critical turnovers. When the Sharks control the tempo and dictate the line of scrimmage, they pave the way for the running game. The Sharks need to rely on running back Jimmie Robinson Jr. to dominate the ground game and duplicate his outstanding performance last week.

This matchup serves as a critical test for the Sharks as they look to finalize their playoff positioning before the postseason begins next week. With everything on the line, securing the #2 seed requires absolute consistency from the very first whistle until the horn sounds. If the Sharks can utilize their home field advantage and shut down Green Bay's perimeter playmakers, they will guarantee a return to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena next week for the playoff opener.

Kickoff is Sunday, July 26 at 7:30 PM EDT at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. It's Military & Fan Appreciation Night presented by True Vet Solutions! Don't miss out on special buy-one-get-one ticket deals for all Military and veterans. Tickets start at just $15. To purchase seats or for more information call 904-621-0700 or go to jaxsharks.com.







Indoor Football League Stories from July 23, 2026

Week 20 Preview: Sharks vs Blizzard - Jacksonville Sharks

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