Jacksonville Sharks Week 15 Game Preview

Published on June 18, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







ORLANDO, FL- After a disappointing road trip last week, the Jacksonville Sharks return to action this Sunday for a big in state matchup against the Orlando Pirates. The Sharks will try to complete the sweep against the Pirates and secure their 10th win of the season.

The Sharks head to Orlando looking to bounce back after a tough road loss against the Green Bay Blizzard that snapped their 8 game winning streak. Despite the speed bump, Jacksonville has put together an impressive 9-2 record, maintaining a top spot standing in the conference. Unbeaten against the Pirates this season following an explosive 68-40 victory in the Tank back in April, the Sharks have proven they can completely dominate their neighbor rivals, but completing the season sweep will require their sharpest road execution of the year.

The Pirates come into this contest eager for redemption after their own tight battle on the road. Orlando had a chance for a comeback win last week but lost 52-50 on a last second Tulsa field goal. Despite the setback, the Pirates remain a dangerous and unpredictable opponent, especially at home where they are undefeated.

Orlando's path to victory relies on protecting the football and keeping the Sharks defense guessing. The Pirates have one of the best RB's and kick returners in the league and will look to get him the ball often. They also have a talented receiving group led by Thomas Owens. The Pirates like to push the ball downfield and will look for the big play. For Jacksonville to secure the road win, their defensive front must disrupt the pocket early, force negative plays, take away the short passing game, and most importantly make open-field tackles. Forcing the Pirates into long-yardage situations and making them play from behind will give the Sharks' secondary the tactical edge they need to generate crucial turnovers.

For the Sharks, the formula hinges on sustaining the elite offensive rhythm that has defined their dominant stretches this season. Jacksonville will aim to control the tempo, establish consistency at the line of scrimmage, and take advantage of all scoring chances when they present themselves. Defensively, the emphasis will be on controlling the run game, applying steady pressure on the QB, eliminating the big play, creating turnovers, and setting up favorable field position for the offense.

Kickoff is 7:30 P.M. at the Kia Center. The game is being shown live on Yahoo Sports and the Sharks watch party is at the Players Locker Room. Tickets for the June 28th game are available. Don't miss the 1st ever inductee into the Sharks Ring of Honor, presented by Kia in Atlantic. For more information go to Jaxsharks.com or call 904-621-0700.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 18, 2026

Jacksonville Sharks Week 15 Game Preview - Jacksonville Sharks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.