Week 19 Preview: Sharks vs Barnstormers

Published on July 16, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks return home to host the Iowa Barnstormers on Saturday night (7/18). Jacksonville looks to snap a 4-game skid and secure a huge victory that can help reclaim home-field advantage before the regular season ends. The Barnstormers come into the contest frustrated with how their season has gone and look to play the spoiler.

The Barnstormers arrive in Florida with a 1-13 record but hope to pull off the upset against the struggling Sharks. The Sharks are looking to secure a crucial "get right" win after dropping a high-scoring 57-49 road contest to Tulsa last week. For the Sharks, they'll need to get back to Sharks football and play a complete game. The defense needs to step up and make some stops. Something they have struggled with lately. Jacksonville will face an Iowa squad highly motivated to exploit any late-season vulnerabilities and steal a win.

The Sharks will need to fix their early game struggles and get the lead to put pressure on the Barnstormers. The last few games have seen the offense struggle early then find their rhythm as the game progressed. They need a quick start and to keep their foot on the gas all night. To help turn things around, the secondary needs to lead the way and bring the lockdown coverage needed to spark the entire unit. The defense has struggled with critical lapses recently, but challenging receivers and forcing some stops can invigorate the defense. More scores and more stops equals wins. When the Sharks put pressure on the quarterback and force turnovers, good things happen. The Sharks defense will need to step it up to end the losing streak and get the big home win.

This matchup serves as a critical test for the Sharks as they look to flip the script on their recent play and win a game that on paper should be a one sided affair. With the postseason rapidly approaching, finding consistency in the defense is a must. If the defense can reestablish their early season dominance and dictate the tempo from the very first whistle, it will pave the way for a deep playoff run.

Kickoff is Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 PM EDT at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. It's Hawaiian night! Don't miss the fire dancers at halftime. Tickets start at just $15. To purchase seats or for more information call 904-621-0700 or go to jaxsharks.com.







Indoor Football League Stories from July 16, 2026

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