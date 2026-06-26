Athens IFL Franchise Lands Seven-Time Champion Rob Keefe as Team's First Head Coach

Published on June 26, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Athens News Release







Athens, GA - The new Indoor Football League (IFL) franchise coming to Athens, Georgia may not have a team name yet, but it now has a proven leader as head coach.

Veteran coach Rob Keefe has been named the inaugural Head Coach and Director of Football Operations for the Athens franchise, which is set to begin play in 2027 at Akins Ford Arena. One of the most accomplished coaches in indoor football, Keefe most recently led the Bay Area Panthers to the 2023 IFL National Championship. Overall, he has won seven professional indoor football championships including three as a head coach.

"The opportunity to build a team from the ground up, establish a winning culture, and connect with a community as passionate about football as Athens is incredibly exciting," said Keefe. "Our goal is to build a championship-caliber organization that the entire region can be proud of. I can't wait to get to work and begin assembling a team that reflects the toughness, character, and competitive spirit of this community."

Over the past three seasons with Bay Area, Keefe compiled a 39-13 overall record, leading the Panthers to three consecutive playoff appearances, a league title, and back-to-back Western Conference regular-season championships with 13-3 records in both 2024 and 2025. His defenses consistently ranked among the league's best, including the IFL's top-ranked defense in 2025.

Before Bay Area, Keefe helped orchestrate one of the greatest turnarounds in league history. As the Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator with the Northern Arizona Wranglers in 2022, he helped guide a team that had won only one game the previous season to the IFL Championship behind the league's top-rated defense.

Keefe also enjoyed championship success as Head Coach of the Albany Empire of the Arena Football League, winning ArenaBowl XXXII in 2019. He previously served three years as Head Coach of the Orlando Predators, and in 2010, he became the youngest head coach in AFL history to win a championship when he led the Spokane Shock to an ArenaBowl XXIII title at just 29 years of age.

Across his AFL head coaching career, Keefe posted an 84-40 overall record, ranking among the league's all-time winningest coaches with a .677 winning percentage and two ArenaBowl titles. In his combined ten seasons as a head coach in the AFL and IFL, Keefe has never had a losing regular season.

"From the beginning of our search, we set out to find a proven leader with a championship pedigree, a relentless work ethic, and the ability to build a successful organization from day one," said team president Mike Sammond. "Rob checked every box. His track record speaks for itself, but what impressed us most was his vision for creating a culture that players, fans, and the Athens community can rally behind."

As a player, Keefe was a member of the Philadelphia Soul's 2008 ArenaBowl XXII championship team and is the only person in Arena Football history to win both an ArenaBowl (AFL) and ArenaCup (af2) championship as both a player and coach.

In Athens, Keefe will also serve as the team's Defensive Coordinator, bringing a championship pedigree, proven leadership, and a track record of building winning football programs wherever he has coached.

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Rob Keefe's Coaching Background

Served as Head Coach unless otherwise noted.

Teams listed in Bold won league championship.

2025: Bay Area Panthers

2024: Bay Area Panthers

2023: Bay Area Panthers

2022: Northern Arizona Wranglers (Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator)

2021: Iowa Barnstormers (Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator)

2019: Albany Empire

2018: Albany Empire

2016: Orlando Predators

2015: Orlando Predators

2014: Orlando Predators

2013: Utah Blaze (Defensive Coordinator)

2012: Utah Blaze (Defensive Coordinator)

2011: Spokane Shock

2010: Spokane Shock

2009: Spokane Shock (Defensive Coordinator)

Head Coaching Record Regular Season (Playoffs)

2025 Bay Area Panthers (IFL) 13-3 (0-1)

2024 Bay Area Panthers (IFL) 13-3 (0-1)

2023 Bay Area Panthers (IFL) 10-5 (3-0) Won IFL National Championship

2019 Albany Empire (AFL) 10-2 (3-0) Won ArenaBowl XXXII

2018 Albany Empire (AFL) 8-4 (1-1)

2016 Orlando Predators (AFL) 12-4 (1-1)

2015 Orlando Predators (AFL) 12-6 (0-1)

2014 Orlando Predators (AFL) 11-7 (1-1)

2011 Spokane Shock (AFL) 9-9 (0-1)

2010 Spokane Shock (AFL) 13-3 (3-0) Won ArenaBowl XXIII







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