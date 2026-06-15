Tucson Sugar Skulls Host Western Night vs. Arizona Rattlers - June 20

Published on June 15, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, ARIZ. - Tucson Sugar Skulls return to the Tucson Arena this Saturday, June 20, for a highly anticipated rivalry showdown. The Tucson Sugar Skulls are set to host the Arizona Rattlers for Western Night, proudly presented by Tombstone. Fans can expect doors to open at 6 p.m., with the primary action kicking off at 7 p.m.

Fans can expect a Wild West atmosphere throughout the evening, highlighted by a special appearance from University of Arizona football standouts Noah and Dash Fifita, who will serve as the game's honorary captains. Western Night will feature entertainment and experiences for fans of all ages, including a halftime performance by the legendary Tombstone Vigilantes, bringing a piece of Arizona's historic frontier spirit to the Boneyard.

Fans can start their Western Night experience with an exclusive Pilates on the Field event presented by The MOVE Pilates. Participants will have the rare opportunity to take part in a guided Pilates class on the Tucson Arena turf before kickoff, creating a one-of-a-kind fitness experience inside the Boneyard.

Check-in begins at 1 p.m., with the class running from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Guests will also have access to special lululemon shopping opportunities throughout the event. Space is limited, and advance registration on our socials is encouraged for those looking to combine wellness, community, and football into an unforgettable day.

In addition, local creative studio Tipsy Picasso will offer a unique Western Hat Bar experience before the game. Fans can purchase a custom hat package that includes a game ticket online and the opportunity to design their own straw cowboy hat with patches, accessories, and Sugar Skulls-themed accents. Working alongside Tipsy Picasso artists, guests can create a personalized game-day keepsake in just minutes before enjoying the night's festivities.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, wear their best Western attire, and experience an unforgettable night of football, entertainment, and Arizona tradition. For tickets and information about the Tipsy Picasso Western Hat Bar experience, visit the Tucson Sugar Skulls social media channels.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 15, 2026

Tucson Sugar Skulls Host Western Night vs. Arizona Rattlers - June 20 - Tucson Sugar Skulls

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