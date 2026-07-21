Veteran Forward Tyler Poulsen Returns to Tulsa

Published on July 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced on Tuesday the re-signing of veteran forward Tyler Poulsen for the 2026-27 season.

Poulsen, 33, returns to the Oilers' roster having played 240 games, compiling 63 goals and 80 assists for 143 points over five seasons in Tulsa.

"Tyler has always been a positive leader on our team," said head coach Rob Murray. "He is a fan favorite who gives everything he has every night. Over the years, he has been a great asset to myself and the team and I am thrilled that he is returning for another season with the Oilers"

The Arvada, Colorado native recorded his career highs in goals (24-25), points (24-25), assists (22-23) and PIM (23-24) during his multi-season tenure, reaching the forty-point mark twice in his five seasons in Tulsa. Poulsen totals 141 points (61g, 80a) in 230 regular-season games as an Oiler and has played in three postseasons with the team. The five-foot-nine, 174-pound winger turned pro with the Allen Americans in 2018 and holds 208 points (98g, 110a) in 380 ECHL games split among Allen, Rapid City, Worcester and Tulsa, adding 257 PIM through his hard-nosed style.

Prior to turning pro, Poulsen played three seasons with the University of Alabama-Huntsville, logging 38 points (15g, 23a) in 88 games, leading the now-defunct program with 17 assists in 2017-18. The former Charger garnered D1 attention in the NAHL, notching 156 points (74g, 82a) and 190 PIM with Odessa and Topeka. Poulsen earned NAHL First All-Star Team honors in 2013-14, scoring 61 points (29g, 32a), to lead the Roadrunners in goals and points and rank second in the former and fourth in the latter in the NAHL.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.