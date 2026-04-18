ECHL Transactions - April 17
Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 17, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Nick Deakin-Poot, F
Greensboro:
Mason Beaupit, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Grant Loven, F Placed on Reserve
Add Dylan Wendt, F Assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Add Tag Bertuzzi, F Assigned by Utica
Delete Daniel Amesbury, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Jacob Slipec, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Brian Carrabes, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Luke Reid, D Assigned by Utica
Delete Ryan Helliwell, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Henry Welsch, G Returned From Loan by Utica
Allen:
Add Andre Anania, D Activated from Reserve
Add Colton Hargrove, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Bloomington:
Add Alex Proctor, G Signed ECHL SPC
Add Brendan Donovan, G Added as EBUG
Delete Hugo Ollas, G Recalled to Hartford by New York Rangers
Cincinnati:
Add Mitchell Wolfe, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jaxson Murray, F Placed on Reserve
Add Ben King, F Assigned by Toronto Marlies
Add Christian Felton, D Returned From Loan by Abbotsford
Delete Rhett Parsons, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Justin Portillo, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Marko Sikic, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Elijah Vilio, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Sam Stevens, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Thomas Scarfone, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Kaidan Mbereko, G Loaned to Belleville
Florida:
Add Hudson Elynuik, F Activated from Reserve
Add Sam Stange, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Riley Bodnarchuk, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Ben Brar, F Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Greensboro:
Add Matt Roy, G Added as EBUG
Add Braden Doyle, D Returned From Loan by Chicago Wolves
Delete Bryce Montgomery, D Recalled to Chicago Wolves by Carolina
Greenville:
Add Isaiah Saville, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Pierce Charleson, G Placed on Reserve
Add Denis Smirnov, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Caiden Gault, F Placed on Reserve
Add Wade Murphy, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Indy:
Add William Ennis, D Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Delete William Ennis, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Brett Moravec, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Kalamazoo:
Delete Colson Gengenbach, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Orlando Mainolfi, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Nick Poisson, F Assigned by Abbotsford
Delete Cam Knuble, F Placed on Reserve
Add Colin Bilek, F Activated from Reserve
Delete David Keefer, F Placed on Reserve
Add Nolan Walker, F Activated from Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Rob Mattison, G Added as EBUG
Delete Luke LaMaster, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jackson Berezowski, F Assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Chase Brand, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Robert Carpenter, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Maine:
Delete Brad Arvanitis, G Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Add Nick McCarry, F Activated from Reserve
Delete David Drake, D Placed on Reserve
Add William Magnuson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Marko Reifenberger, F Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add Dominic Basse, G Signed ECHL SPC
Add Mark Cooper, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Chris Harpur, D Recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Delete Parker Bowman, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Garrett Klotz, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Reading:
Add Alec Butcher, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Zach Bannister, F Signed ECHL SPC
Savannah:
Add Josh Lopina, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Alexander Krause, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Scout Truman, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Nick Granowicz, F Activated from IR 3 Day
South Carolina:
Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Romain Rodzinski, D Returned From Loan by Hershey
Delete Lynden Breen, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Alexis Gravel, G Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Garin Bjorklund, G Assigned from Hershey by Washington
Add Charlie Combs, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Josh Wilkins, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Jesper Vikman, G Recalled to Hershey by Washington
Delete John Fusco, D Recalled by Hershey
Add Ludwig Persson, F Assigned from Hershey by Washington
Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F Placed on Reserve
Add Simon Pinard, F Assigned by Hershey
Tahoe:
Add Keanan Stewart, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Connor Marritt, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Adam Pitters, F Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave
Delete Casey Bailey, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Sloan Stanick, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Alex Weiermair, F Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Campbell Cichosz, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Riley McCourt, D Loaned to Belleville
Tulsa:
Add Jake Sibell, G Returned From Loan by Coachella Valley
ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026
- Toledo Finishes off Regular Season Schedule with Strong Win over Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Cardiac K-Wings Thrill in Final Seconds, Beat Cylones on Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- South Carolina Pulls Away in Third, Beats Savannah 6-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Lose in a Heartbreaker, Fall to K-Wings 5-4 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Three Points for Desruisseaux and Girouard in Lions Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Beat Wheeling for Only Time All Year - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Win Wild One over Lions 7-5 - Adirondack Thunder
- Ghost Pirates Fall to Stingrays in Regular Season Finale - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - April 17 - ECHL
- Brayden Watts Wins Sportsmanship Award - Allen Americans
- Allen's Watts Receives 2025-26 ECHL Sportsmanship Award - ECHL
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Chris Harpur and Jon Gillies from Solar Bears, Edmonton Oilers Reassign Connor Ungar to Bakersfield AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rego Recalled to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Romain Rodzinski Wins ECHL Community Service Award - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: April 17, 2026 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- South Carolina's Rodzinski Receives 2025-26 ECHL Community Service Award - ECHL
- McLaughlin & Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley; Bannister Signed to SPC - Reading Royals
- South Carolina Announces Multiple Roster Moves with Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Final Regular Season Road Game - Allen Americans
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