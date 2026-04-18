ECHL Transactions - April 17

Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 17, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Nick Deakin-Poot, F

Greensboro:

Mason Beaupit, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Grant Loven, F Placed on Reserve

Add Dylan Wendt, F Assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Add Tag Bertuzzi, F Assigned by Utica

Delete Daniel Amesbury, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Jacob Slipec, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Brian Carrabes, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Luke Reid, D Assigned by Utica

Delete Ryan Helliwell, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Henry Welsch, G Returned From Loan by Utica

Allen:

Add Andre Anania, D Activated from Reserve

Add Colton Hargrove, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Bloomington:

Add Alex Proctor, G Signed ECHL SPC

Add Brendan Donovan, G Added as EBUG

Delete Hugo Ollas, G Recalled to Hartford by New York Rangers

Cincinnati:

Add Mitchell Wolfe, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jaxson Murray, F Placed on Reserve

Add Ben King, F Assigned by Toronto Marlies

Add Christian Felton, D Returned From Loan by Abbotsford

Delete Rhett Parsons, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Justin Portillo, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Marko Sikic, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Elijah Vilio, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Sam Stevens, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Thomas Scarfone, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Kaidan Mbereko, G Loaned to Belleville

Florida:

Add Hudson Elynuik, F Activated from Reserve

Add Sam Stange, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Riley Bodnarchuk, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Ben Brar, F Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Greensboro:

Add Matt Roy, G Added as EBUG

Add Braden Doyle, D Returned From Loan by Chicago Wolves

Delete Bryce Montgomery, D Recalled to Chicago Wolves by Carolina

Greenville:

Add Isaiah Saville, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Pierce Charleson, G Placed on Reserve

Add Denis Smirnov, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Caiden Gault, F Placed on Reserve

Add Wade Murphy, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Indy:

Add William Ennis, D Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Delete William Ennis, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Brett Moravec, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Kalamazoo:

Delete Colson Gengenbach, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Orlando Mainolfi, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Nick Poisson, F Assigned by Abbotsford

Delete Cam Knuble, F Placed on Reserve

Add Colin Bilek, F Activated from Reserve

Delete David Keefer, F Placed on Reserve

Add Nolan Walker, F Activated from Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Rob Mattison, G Added as EBUG

Delete Luke LaMaster, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jackson Berezowski, F Assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Chase Brand, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Robert Carpenter, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Maine:

Delete Brad Arvanitis, G Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Add Nick McCarry, F Activated from Reserve

Delete David Drake, D Placed on Reserve

Add William Magnuson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Marko Reifenberger, F Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add Dominic Basse, G Signed ECHL SPC

Add Mark Cooper, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Chris Harpur, D Recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Delete Parker Bowman, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Garrett Klotz, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Reading:

Add Alec Butcher, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Zach Bannister, F Signed ECHL SPC

Savannah:

Add Josh Lopina, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Alexander Krause, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Scout Truman, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Nick Granowicz, F Activated from IR 3 Day

South Carolina:

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Romain Rodzinski, D Returned From Loan by Hershey

Delete Lynden Breen, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Alexis Gravel, G Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Garin Bjorklund, G Assigned from Hershey by Washington

Add Charlie Combs, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Josh Wilkins, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Jesper Vikman, G Recalled to Hershey by Washington

Delete John Fusco, D Recalled by Hershey

Add Ludwig Persson, F Assigned from Hershey by Washington

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F Placed on Reserve

Add Simon Pinard, F Assigned by Hershey

Tahoe:

Add Keanan Stewart, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Connor Marritt, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Adam Pitters, F Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave

Delete Casey Bailey, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Sloan Stanick, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Alex Weiermair, F Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Campbell Cichosz, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Riley McCourt, D Loaned to Belleville

Tulsa:

Add Jake Sibell, G Returned From Loan by Coachella Valley







ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026

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