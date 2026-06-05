Everblades Open Kelly Cup Finals Tonight in Kansas City

Published on June 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson(Florida Everblades)

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Florida Everblades turn their attention to the Kelly Cup Finals after advancing from the Eastern Conference Finals. The Kansas City Mavericks will host Game 1 and later Game 2 at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tonight's Game 1 will have an 8:05 p.m. EDT puck drop.

The Everblades enter the Finals after defeating the Wheeling Nailers in the Eastern Conference Finals, continuing a postseason run that has showcased the team's depth, defensive structure, and timely scoring. The Everblades have won three consecutive playoff series by a combined 12-1-1 margin and have scored the first goal in every postseason contest heading into the championship round.

Standing in their way is the KC Mavericks, champions of the Western Conference. Kansas City put together an impressive regular season campaign and carried that momentum into the playoffs, battling through a competitive Western Conference bracket to earn a spot in the Kelly Cup Finals and a 12-2 postseason record.

While the two clubs rarely see each other due to conference alignment, both teams have spent the season proving they belong among the ECHL's elite. The matchup features two of the league's top organizations and promises a highly competitive battle for the Kelly Cup.

For Florida, Game 1 presents an opportunity to continue the momentum that has carried the team through the postseason. The Everblades have relied on fast starts, disciplined defensive play, and timely scoring throughout their playoff run, a formula that will be tested against a KC Mavericks squad that has been equally dominant on its path to the Finals.

The series opens with Games 1 and 2 in Kansas City before shifting to Hertz Arena for Games 3, 4, and 5, if necessary. With the Kelly Cup now within reach, both teams will be looking to seize an early advantage in what promises to be a tightly contested championship series.

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