Blades Look to Even Finals in Game 2

Published on June 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades defenseman Zach Berzolla (left) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades defenseman Zach Berzolla (left) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks(Florida Everblades)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - After suffering a 6-0 loss to the Kansas City Mavericks last night, the Florida Everblades will look to even the Kelly Cup Finals in Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. before the series shifts back to Estero, Florida.

Nolan Sullivan and Jackson Jutting each recorded two assists, while Jimmy Glynn, Hudson Wilson and Landon McCallum each posted a goal and an assist to lead the way offensively in last night's shutout.

The Everblades entered the Kelly Cup Finals allowing fewer than two goals per game on average this postseason, but the Mavericks matched that defensive standard and tripled Florida's offensive output. It also marked the first time this postseason that the Everblades failed to score the game's opening goal and the first time they have begun a playoff series on the road.

Despite not finding the scoresheet, Craig Needham led Florida with four shots on goal, while Sam Stange, Anthony Romano and Hudson Elynuik each recorded two. Overall, Florida generated 15 shots through 60 minutes, compared to Kansas City's 25.

The Blades' penalty kill remained largely effective in Game 1, allowing just one power play goal, but Florida will likely look to generate more offense on the man advantage in Game 2. The Blades enter the night converting at 12.5% on the power play (7/56) while boasting a postseason penalty kill of 93.8% (45/48). Meanwhile, Kansas City has found success on the power play at 23% (14/61) and owns an 82.4% penalty kill (42/51).

In what was the Blades' toughest test of the postseason, Florida will look to reset and get back to the fundamentals in Game 2. Cleaner puck management, quicker and smarter decision-making, stronger support from the forwards and a willingness to crash the net will be crucial if the Blades hope to regain momentum and even the series before returning home.

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Blades Look to Even Finals in Game 2 - Florida Everblades

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