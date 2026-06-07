ECHL Transactions - June 6
Published on June 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 6, 2026:
Florida:
Add Ben Brar, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Reid Duke, F Placed on Reserve
Add Isaac Nurse, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Logan Lambdin, F Placed on Reserve
Add Sean Allen, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Patrick Kyte, D Placed on Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from June 6, 2026
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