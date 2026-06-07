ECHL Transactions - June 6

Published on June 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 6, 2026:

Florida:

Add Ben Brar, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Reid Duke, F Placed on Reserve

Add Isaac Nurse, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Logan Lambdin, F Placed on Reserve

Add Sean Allen, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Patrick Kyte, D Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from June 6, 2026

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